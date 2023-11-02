Queen Camilla's old school boots are a smash hit as she nails outdoorsy chic in Kenya
Queen Camilla's brown leather boots were the perfect outdoor accessory as she fed baby elephants at a Kenyan wildlife orphanage
Queen Camilla's old-school boots were the perfect vintage look as the Queen attended the most adorably wholesome event in Kenya.
Queen Camilla and King Charles are currently on a four-day state visit to Nairobi at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto, to celebrate the relationship between Great Britain and Kenya. On the second day of the visit on November 1st, the King and Queen visited Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park to learn about the trust's work to preserve wildlife.
For this engagement, the Queen looked perfect as she wore a vintage pair of brown boots that added a perfect outdoorsy style to her pretty look. The boots were short and lace-up in style and were so ideal for this occasion that required some sensible footwear and a dressed-down country-chic style. The Queen has owned these boots for years and although it's unclear exactly where she originally purchased these boots - there are plenty of brands that sell very similar vintage-style shoes for an inexpensive price.
Fans loved this look on the Queen and many took to social media to praise the Queen's look and fabulous footwear. "What😮 Camila in boots??! Is this a first?! 😂Practical footwear for what she’s doing so it works. Love the bag," said one commenter.
"Her boots, the cuteness! She needs to be practical 🙈😄," said another. "Love the boots! And I really like the whole look, I think it works really well for her and the occasion. Did I mention I love the boots?" one more added.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
In a statement about the royal couple's visit today, Buckingham Palace said, "This project offers hope for the future of Kenya’s threatened elephant and rhino populations as they struggle against the threat of poaching for their ivory and horn, and the loss of habitat due to human population pressures, conflict, deforestation and drought."
