Queen Camilla's new position 'could test friendship' with Princess Anne

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's friendship with Princess Anne may be jeopardized by her change in position within the Royal Family.

Since Her Majesty's death in September 2022, Camilla Parker-Bowles has become the new Queen.

It has been revealed that her succession to the throne could cause a rift with her sister-in-law, the Princess Royal.

In other royal news, Princess Anne’s history-making moment that would’ve made Prince Philip proud.

It has been revealed that Princess Anne and Queen Camilla may have their friendship tested in the next few months as they both adjust to their new positions in the royal line of succession.

Royal expert Judi James told Express (opens in new tab) that the Queen and her sister-in-law have always been close despite their obvious differences and their outward displays of confidence. "Camilla’s body language can define her as the most unsure and nervous royal." In comparison, Princess Anne, ‘’appears to not have one nervous or anxious bone in her body," said the body language expert.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Judi explained that when looking at how the royal relatives interact, it's clear that they have a 'genuine friendship'. "Anne is still the one royal that Camilla seems to greet and respond to using body language rituals that suggest some level of genuine friendship," she said.

"Camilla looks unusually happy, comfortable and even keen to use direct and sustained eye contact with Anne and will mirror her body language to create a sense of synchronicity and like-mindedness." Judi added that the Princess' confidence allows Camilla to feel more at ease in her surroundings, "Camilla seems to be feeding off both Anne’s confidence and stoic approach."

The expert also added that the two do have some similarities which includes a "shared history and passions that include both horses and (apparently) taste in men". Judi references the fact that both Anne and Camilla dated Andrew Parker-Bowles (Camilla's ex-husband) at one point. It is even thought that Andrew cheated on Camilla with Anne. But rather than letting a man get in the way of their relationship, the pair became close friends. However, the expert predicts this could change relatively soon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Camilla is now not only above Anne in the royal pecking order, she has now taken the role of Queen in the place of Anne’s beloved mother," the body language expert explained.

Judi suggested that Anne's closeness with her mother, will mean that she will struggle to see Camilla step into her former role, and will place high expectations on Camilla to follow the correct 'behavior and protocols.' "Anne’s closeness to the late Queen was never illustrated more than during the funeral and Anne is very much the family’s champion when it comes to regal behavior and protocols," she said.

"Anne is an old-school royal and it will be interesting to see how she reacts now the woman whose rise in the royal ranks has far exceeded expectations," Judi concluded.