Queen Camilla’s historic first as she steps out in exquisite forest green robe that Princess Anne wore for coronation

Queen Camilla’s historic first came on July 5 as she stepped out in an exquisite forest green robe that Princess Anne wore for the coronation.

Her Majesty wore the velvet mantle of the Order of the Thistle to a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

This was the first time Queen Camilla had worn the robe since being appointed to the Order though it was Princess Anne’s coronation day choice.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Kate Middleton uses Queen Elizabeth’s method as she confirmed which side she falls on in a divisive British debate.

Two months after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, the couple stepped out in Scotland for a very special Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Having traveled by royal procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, King Charles received the Honors of Scotland - the oldest crown jewels in the UK. The service comes during the first Royal Week of King Charles’ reign which celebrates Scottish culture, community and achievements.

After Kate Middleton’s first Wimbledon 2023 outfit with a mint green blazer wowed at the championships she opted for a bold blue look for the formal service. And whilst some might’ve expected Queen Camilla’s signature style staple of a tunic-style dress to be her outfit of choice, she instead wore a stunning forest green robe.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The mantle is velvet with a white lining and Queen Camilla’s gold collar worn with it has a gold and enamel chain with depictions of thistles and rue. There’s also a badge hanging from it which features St Andrew carrying the cross of martyrdom. Underneath the robe, Her Majesty wore a white dress by Bruce Oldfield, who also designed her gorgeous coronation dress.

This was Queen Camilla’s historic first of the day as she had never worn the mantle of the Order of the Thistle before King Charles’ Scottish coronation. Appointment to the Order was a “personal gift” bestowed on her by King Charles in June and this is the highest order of chivalry in Scotland. It’s the second highest in England aside from the Order of the Garter which the Queen also belongs to.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

The Order of the Thistle recognizes Scottish men and women who’ve contributed in some meaningful way to public life or who’ve held public office. According to the Royal Family website it’s not known exactly when it was founded but it’s thought possible that King James III of Scotland founded it. He was the monarch who was responsible for adopting the thistle as a royal plant badge and the thistle is considered one of the emblems of Scotland.

Appointments to the Order of the Thistle are entirely up to the monarch and Prince William is also in the Order, as is Princess Anne who wore her own deep green robe to the coronation in May over her Blues and Royals uniform.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She was appointed to the Order in 2000 and has long had strong associations with Scotland. The Princess Royal married her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence in Scotland and she’s been the devoted Patron of Scottish Rugby for 37 years.

Her Majesty was appointed to the Order the day before Trooping the Colour 2023 and the service at St Giles’ Cathedral might be Queen Camilla’s historic first time wearing the mantle but no doubt won’t be the last time we see it worn during King Charles’ reign. Although Princess Anne didn’t attend the service, King Charles and Prince William wore their own mantles for this significant occasion.