Queen Camilla's final look of 2023 was an ice blue vision with the perfect rainy January accessory

Queen Camilla's final look of 2023 was an ice blue vision and she had the perfect rainy January accessory too.

The best winter coats are equally as stylish as they are super cosy and Queen Camilla’s outerwear choice for her final look of 2023 couldn’t have judged this balance better. Her Majesty stepped out in Norfolk on New Year’s Eve wearing a gorgeous icy blue coat by one of her go-to designers, Bruce Oldfield, paired with some practical rainy day accessories.

An old favourite, we can see why this particular pastel blue coat remains a staple in her wardrobe and the bold shade brought all the brightness that the slightly drizzly winter day sadly didn’t exude.

With its collarless neckline and invisible closures, it was incredibly paired-back and allowed the colour and accessories to do all the talking. Her Majesty’s powder blue coat fell to just below her knees, giving her New Year’s Eve look a beautifully elegant feel. This also accentuated her knee-high boots which were in sumptuous suede and provided both a textural and tonal contrast.

These black £445 Russell & Bromley “Dressage” boots feature an inside zip fastening and are crafted in Italy, drawing inspiration from the classic equestrian-style knee high boot. Knee high boots are a great way to add a fashion-forward edge to your look whilst helping to keep you fabulously warm in the colder months, both day-to-day and for special occasions.

British brand Russell & Bromley is well-known for its quality and it’s one of the best boot brands to invest in for timeless winter style. Sadly, these exact boots are sold out in both colours but there are so many ways to recreate this knee high boot look with similarly stunning boot options, including a super minimal pair from John Lewis.

Queen Camilla complimented her boots with her ultimate rainy day accessory - an umbrella. She’s known for being a fan of Fulton umbrellas, just like the late Queen Elizabeth was, and her clear birdcage umbrella with the chic black stripe was a masterclass in practical style. Although she didn’t need to put it up on 31st December in the end, Queen Camilla carried it with her to church just in case. Whilst Fulton make them in various colours, this particular colourway is one we’ve seen her use a lot in the past - including a visit to France in March 2023.

An umbrella that ties in with your outfit and keeps you dry is an ideal accessory for the rain that’s set in since the start of January. This affordable Fulton design in particular was a brilliant pairing with Queen Camilla’s final look of 2023 and her choice to combine outfit elements she’s worn plenty of times before highlights how they’ve stood the test of time as versatile pieces.

She stepped out alongside King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to attend the New Year’s morning church service near Sandringham House. This was her second high-profile appearance during the Christmas break and the King and Queen are reportedly set to make the move from Norfolk to Scotland in the coming days.

According to The Telegraph, King Charles and Queen Camilla are supposedly set to travel to their Birkhall home in Aberdeenshire and spend much of January there. This is a departure from the late Queen’s tradition of staying at Sandringham until February and means that Their Majesties will get to enjoy some quiet time away from the public eye at the home they stayed in during their honeymoon.