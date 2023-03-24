Queen Camilla's Bugle Horn of The Rifles brooch is worth a staggering $48k and Duchess Sophie has one too!

Queen Camilla is often seen wearing a brooch, but on Wednesday she wore a particularly special one and it has a link to her sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie.

Queen Camilla teamed the stunning brooch with her favourite green Fiona Clare dress.

The Queen Consort undertook the important royal engagement on Wednesday as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment.

Queen Camilla welcomed the new Colonel Commandment of the Rifles Regiment on Wednesday at Clarence House and she wore a poignant brooch - which has huge sentimentality with her title and role - to mark the occasion.

Camilla is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment, a role Prince Philip handed over to her in July 2020, before he passed away in 2021.

Following the event, the official Royal Family Twitter account posted, "Yesterday at Clarence House, The Queen Consort, Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment, welcomed General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Regiment’s outgoing Colonel Commandant, and Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, the new Colonel Commandant."

According to Nicole Ciccanti, a gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel Four's Posh Pawn (opens in new tab), the brooch is worth a staggering $48k (£40k).

The brooch is known as the Bugle Horn of The Rifles brooch, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, also owns a very similar one.

While Queen Camilla is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment, Duchess Sophie is the Royal Colonel of the fifth Battalion.

The Duchess stepped out wearing her version of the brooch for Remembrance Sunday back in 2021. The brooch features a small crown that is connected to the bugle-horn, in addition to the horn itself.

The only distinction between Queen Camilla's brooch and that of Sophie's is that Camilla's brooch is embellished with emeralds and diamonds, meaning it is likely worth more than Sophie's.

Clarence House says that the silver Bugle Horn has always been used as a symbol to represent the Rifles, and is still being worn by Riflemen today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rifle Regiments began using bugle horns to transmit messages across battlefields in the early 1800s because it was seen as a good alternative for drums.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing Colonel Commandant of The Rifles, presented Queen Camilla with one of their silver brooches in July 2020. However, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been donning her brooch frequently since 2019.

Queen Camilla recently wore another sentimental brooch when she paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

When attending Cheltenham Festival for Ladies Day, the Queen Consort, who has taken over from Queen Elizabeth II as the principal royal supporter of flat racing, wore a glittering horse brooch that was gifted to the late monarch for her 90th birthday back in 2016.

The sparkling one-of-a-kind piece, which contains 35 brilliant cut diamonds and a jockey wearing Her late Majesty’s racing colors, was made with three shades of gold, white for the horse, gold for the jockey, and red gold for the reins and bridle.