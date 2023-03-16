Queen Camilla pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with epic diamond brooch and unique umbrella

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla made a sentimental tribute to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, at Cheltenham Festival for Ladies Day.

Queen Camilla, who has now taken over from Queen Elizabeth II as the principal royal supporter of flat racing, wore a glittering horse brooch that was gifted to the late monarch for her 90th birthday back in 2016.

The sparkling one-of-a-kind piece, which contains 35 brilliant cut diamonds and a jockey wearing Her late Majesty’s racing colors, was made with three shades of gold, white for the horse, gold for the jockey, and red gold for the reins and bridle.

The brooch, commissioned by the Racing Post newspaper and made by Birmingham-based jewelers Alabaster & Wilson Ltd, marks a touching handover from one Queen to another.

In another tribute to her late mother-in-law, Camilla, who looked the picture of elegance in a camel ensemble, also tackled the wet weather with a clear umbrella - something Queen Elizabeth often did.

(Image credit: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth always shunned royal protocol to hold her own umbrella - which Camilla also did as she stepped out at Cheltenham Festival on Ladies Day - and the reason for this was revealed by author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

He revealed that Her Majesty prefers to hold her own umbrella so that she doesn't end up with "rain falling down her neck" - a common problem if you are not walking perfectly synchronized with the person holding your brolly.

The Queen also made the decision to use clear umbrellas so that when she was photographed she would still be visible and a dark umbrella would't cast a dark shadow over her face - something the Queen Consort is clearly keen to continue.

Camilla also wore a brooch which formerly belonged to Queen Elizabeth for the Commonwealth day Service. Camilla looked vibrant in electric blue, and she wore a sapphire brooch to match.

(Image credit: Getty)

The brooch is one of the most recognizable among Queen Elizabeth's brooches of choice. Known as the Russian Sapphire Cluster Brooch, this piece once belonged to Marie Feodorovna, consort of Russia's Tsar Alexander III and mother of Tsar Nicholas II - the last Russian Tsar. Queen Marie was also a sister of Queen Alexandra, the wife of British King Edward VII - Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandparents.

According to the Court Jeweller (opens in new tab), Queen Alexandra’s daughter-in-law, Queen Mary, is believed to have bought the brooch from Marie Feodorovna’s daughters in 1934. The brooch now belongs to the British Royal Family and was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

There is a strong link between the Royal Family and sapphires. From Kate Middleton's engagement ring, to Princess Eugenie's rare lotus blossom sapphire engagement ring, and of course Princess Anne's two engagement rings - the gorgeous stone is clearly favoured by royal ladies.