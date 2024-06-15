Queen Camilla takes note from Kate Middleton in recycled outfit for Trooping the Colour - and her look included a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Camilla has arrived for the Trooping the Colour parade in a reworn outfit, updating the recycled coatdress with a new hat and jewellery that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

There's a theme appearing with this year's Trooping the Colour outfits, with many royals stepping out in reworn looks. Kate Middleton updated a previously beloved Jenny Packham dress with some stunning monochrome accessories for the occasion and Lady Louise, whose mum Duchess Sophie made a hidden statement with her beautiful lemon dress, opted to recycle her Coronation look from 2023.

And now, Queen Camilla has joined in and stepped out in a reworn pale green coatdress from her long-time favourite designer Anna Valentine, who even designed her wedding dress when she married King Charles back in 2005.

She accessorised the look with a floral hat from royal-approved designer Phillip Tracey and carried a pattered clutch bag in her right hand. For jewellery, she wore an heirloom necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, with the pearl-adorned chain and silver pendant sitting beautifully above the dress's neckline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore the pale green coatdress to Royal Ascot last year, stepping out on the third day of the event in the Anna Valentine piece. Again opting for a Phillip Treacy hat, she made a statement in a feather-trimmed piece from the designer that tied in the mint-green tone perfectly.

The Queen Consort obviously loves the way Queen Elizabeth's pearl necklace sits against the coatdress's neckline as she often wears the sentimental jewellery piece, or another of the late monarch's similar heirloom necklaces, whenever she wears the dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also owns an incredibly similar Anna Valentine coatdress dress in a pale pink shade and wore this to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018, again with a Phillip Tracey fascinator to finish off her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Ascot is is the place for fascinator inspiration with many royal hats stealing the show at the event, including Kate Middleton's hats she's previously stepped out in for both Royal Ascot and other royal occasions.

Knowing how to wear a hat or fascinator can be tricky, but Camilla has given us a masterclass with both her 2023 Ascot look and today's Trooping the Colour outfit. With a simple swapping out of hat styles, she brings a completely fresh take on the recycled coatdress and we love the look on her!