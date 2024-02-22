32 times Kate Middleton's hats stole the show, from Trooping the Colour to Royal Ascot

Judging by the wow factor of Kate Middleton's hats, you'll be convinced that carefully chosen headwear can really make an outfit. The Princess of Wales followed in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II in using the accessory to make a stylish statement and tie together her looks for royal occasions in a neat bow.

While Prince William's wife had a penchant for headwear from long before joining marrying into the royal family - when she'd wear them everywhere from weddings to the races - she has made them a core part of her wardrobe for some of her smartest official duties. From Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot, to Buckingham Palace garden parties and King Charles III's Coronation celebrations, the mother-of-three is now the queen of hats in our eyes.

Over the years, the Princess of Wales has worn a range of styles - from floral fascinators to wide-brimmed fedoras, and floral detailing. Our nod to her most eye-catching headwear reflects how she increasingly pushes the boundaries when it comes to royal fashion. Be inspired to up your own accessory game...

32 times Kate Middleton's hats stole the show

1. Teal for St Patrick's Day Parade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess kept things fresh in a gorgeous teal shade for the St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks, Aldershot in 2023. She perfectly matched her Jane Taylor London hat, complete with ruffled detailing, with her Catherine Walker coatdress for the smart occasion.

HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style by Elizabeth Holmes | £10.86 at Amazon Focusing on the inspirational style of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex style journalist Elizabeth Holmes celebrates their style. The gorgeous photos and research come together to make this a must-read for royal fashion lovers.

2. Yellow for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee service in 2022, the mother-of-three opted for a lemon-yellow Philip Treacy hat with a tilted design. The accessory, which she paired with an Emilia Wickstead dress in an identical shade for the St Paul's Cathedral appearance, also featured pretty floral detailing.

3. Flowers for Royal Ascot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess was the epitome of elegance in a monochrome look for Royal Ascot in 2022. She paired a black wide-brimmed tilted hat - featuring white flower detailing - with a polka dot print dress by Alessandra Rich.

4. Cobalt for Commonwealth Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved the cobalt blue pillbox hat that Prince William's wife wore to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, London in 2022. She paired the striking accessory with a coat dress by Catherine Walker in a matching shade.

5. Red for Canada tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The colour red featured heavily in the princess' wardrobe for the royal tour of Canada in 2011. She visited the Canadian Museum of Civilisation in Gatineau wearing a hat featuring the country's 'acorn leaf' motif, to accessorise a white dress by Reiss.

6. Navy for Commonwealth Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal looked sharp as she attended the 2023 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. She opted for a chic navy blue suede wide-brimmed hat, which was something of a sartorial palette cleanser to her printed Erdem skirt suit.

7. Two-tone for Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Trooping the Colour in 2022, the princess allowed her head-turning two-tone Philip Treacy hat to do all the talking. She paired the navy and white accessory, which also highlighted her sleek low bun, with an ivory Alexander McQueen coat dress.

8. Feathered fascinator for a wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess proved her knack for headwear long before officially joining the royals. She attended the 2006 wedding of Queen Camilla's daughter Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lopes, in Lacock, in a pale gold brocade coat by Day Birger et Mikkelsen - which she topped off with a feathered fascinator.

9. Oversized for Royal Ascot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on the then-Duchess of Cambridge as she attended Royal Ascot in 2016. The royal looked stylish in a large 'mesh' hat by Jane Taylor, with floral detailing as its centrepiece, to offset a lacy white Dolce & Gabbana midi-dress.

10. Navy for Christmas morning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess always smartens up her look with a hat for the Christmas morning church service at Sandringham in Norfolk. In 2023, she wore a navy blue design with feathered detailing along with a cobalt blue Alexander McQueen coat, which she wore over a turtleneck.

11. White for Anzac Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey, London in 2022, the princess looked stylish in an all-white look. She perfectly matched her pillbox hat from Jane Taylor - which served the double purpose of keeping her swishy locks neatly tucked back - with a white coatdress by Alexander McQueen.

12. Oversized for a Royal Garden Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved the large tilted hat the princess wore for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2022. The curved mint-green design, by Philip Treacy, also featured pretty floral detailing - and it was a perfect match with her buttoned-up midi-dress.

13. Straw for Wimbledon match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess is such a regular at Wimbledon that she knows to come prepared with a hat while spectating. She protected herself from the sun in stylish fashion at the Women's Singles Final in 2022, wearing a wide-brimmed floppy straw hat from L.K. Bennett along with a bright yellow dress by Roksanda.

14. Blue for Order of the Garter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing the royal as she attended the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2022. She stepped out in a cornflower blue coat dress and matching floral headpiece by Juliette Botterill Millinery.

15. Florals for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess was the epitome of elegance at a service to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in 2016. She finished off a pale blue Catherine Walker coatdress - featuring an intricate lace design at the front - with an eye-catching white hat by Jane Taylor, bearing pretty floral detailing.

16. Red for Diamond Jubilee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved the all-red look that Prince William's wife wore for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 - just a year after their wedding. She paired an Alexander McQueen dress with a tilted Sylvia Fletcher hat in a matching shade.

17. Wide-brimmed for Prince Philip service

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess used her headwear to give her polka dot dress a modern twist at a thanksgiving service in honour of the late Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey, London in 2022. She paired a black wide-brimmed Lock & Co hat - featuring white feathered detailing - with a midi-dress by Alessandra Rich.

18. Oversized for Royal Ascot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess' hat took centre stage when she attended Royal Ascot in 2023. Her large bright red Philip Treacy hat was elegantly tilted with a flower at its centre, and perfectly matched her Alexander McQueen midi-dress.

19. Veiled for Remembrance Sunday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an appearance on Remembrance Sunday at The Cenotaph, London in 2019, the princess paid her respects in an all-black look. Her Philip Treacy hat came complete with a veil, and she paired the elegant headwear with a Catherine Walker coat dress.

20. Green for Christmas morning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A wide-brimmed fedora was the order of the day for the princess as she joined the rest of the royal family at the traditional church service at Sandringham, Norfolk on Christmas morning in 2022. She paired the dark green headwear - complete with a bow - with an olive green Alexander McQueen coat dress.

21. Wide-brimmed for Sandhurst

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the princess' first official public appearances as the girlfriend of Prince William was at his passing-out parade at Sandhurst in 2006. The recent university graduate looked smart in a red coat dress which she elevated with a black hat - featuring a large bow - by Philip Treacy.

22. Blue for King Charles' Coronation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess opted for a beautiful pale blue look for King Charles' Coronation garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2023. She wore a tilted saucer-style hat by Philip Treacy that perfectly complemented the pussy-bow neckline of her Elie Saab dress.

23. Coral for the Royal Garden Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a sunny day at Buckingham Palace's Royal Garden Party in 2022, the royal wore a suitably summery shade. She turned heads in a coral coat dress by Emilia Wickstead, which she accessorised with a stunning Jane Taylor bearing an eye-catching swirl design.

24. Cowboy style for Canada tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess got in the cowboy spirit on a visit to Calgary, Alberta during the royal tour of Canada with her then-new husband Prince William in 2011. She paired a white hat by Smithbilt with a white blouse and blue jeans.

25. Furry for Cheltenham Races

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To warm up in style at the Cheltenham Races in 2006, the princess wore a chic fur hat. Prince William's then-girlfriend paired the head-turning accessory with a tweed coat dress.

26. Green for Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our favourite hats worn by the royal was in 2023 at Trooping the Colour. The mother-of-three opted for wide-brimmed headwear by Philip Treacy which was in an identical shade to her embellished Andrew GN dress.

27. Burgundy for Queen Elizabeth's service

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess was the epitome of elegance at a service held in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth at St David's Cathedral, Cardiff in 2023. She wore a rounded Sahar Millinery 'teardrop' hat, featuring a bow, which matched her Eponine London coat dress.

28. Flowers for Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Trooping the Colour in 2016, the princess decided to mix up her ensemble. Instead of matching her hat and dress, she opted for a pale pink design by Philip Treacy - which featured beautiful flower detailing - and a white coat dress by Alexander McQueen.

29. Swirl for the Epsom Derby

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved the princess' look at the Epsom Derby in 2011. She was pretty in a 'cappuccino' hat by Whiteley, complete with an elegant swirl on top, which elevated her white Reiss dress and buttoned-up Joseph jacket.

30. White for Caribbean tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal looked radiant at a parade in Kingston, Jamaica during the Caribbean royal tour in 2022. She paired a lacy white Alexander McQueen dress with a large tilted hat designed by Philip Treacy, featuring floral detailing.

31. Yellow for the royal wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the wedding of her brother-in-law Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018, the princess kept things simple in a pale yellow ensemble. She wore a coat dress by Alexandra McQueen and brightened things up with a floral fascinator from Philip Treacy.

32. Frills for Belgium anniversary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal looked elegant at a 2014 event in Mons, Belgium to mark the 100th anniversary of Britain declaring war on Germany. She looked smart in a cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a frilly pink hat by Jane Taylor.