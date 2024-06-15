Duchess Sophie shines in yellow despite the rain for Trooping the Colour – and her dress sends a significant hidden message

Duchess Sophie has brought some much needed sunshine to today's Trooping the Colour parade, stepping out in a sunshine yellow dress and matching fascinator hat to celebrate the King's birthday.

Fighting off the gloom of the rainy June day, Duchess Sophie's canary yellow dress for this year's Trooping the Colour has us dreaming of summer! The Beulah London dress features a stunning round neckline, puffed sleeves and a floating skirt which created a stunning silhouette for the occasion and the bright colour complimented her bronzed skin beautifully.

Not only is the dress stunning, but it also makes an important statement. The brand behind it, Beulah London, are doing tonnes of good work both for people and the environment with their pieces. Manufactured and crafted in London to support British manufacturing, this dress is made from 100% certified responsible wool and Beulah London's slogan is 'fight slavery through fashion' which we know from Sophie's previous charity work to be an important cause close to her heart.

Accessorising her look, Sophie leaned into the yellow with a fascinator hat of the same colour, with some delicate netting dropping from its brim to cover her face slightly. For jewellery, she opted for a pair of gold, statement earrings which featured a dangling gold design dotted with tiny sparkling diamonds.

Like Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour look for this year, Sophie also swept her hair back into a chic updo, opting for a low bun to give a sophisticated and chic finish to the outfit.

For makeup, she kept it simple so as not to take away from the yellow with a bronzed eyeshadow and a subtle, pink-toned lip.

Sophie was joined by her husband, Prince Edward, and the couple's daughter Lady Louise for the celebrations, with the family arriving in the same car to Buckingham Palace to begin the parade. Following in Kate's sustainable footsteps, Lady Louise stepped out in a look recycled from King Charles's coronation celebrations which took place last year.

Updating the stunning floral Suzannah London dress she wore the Coronation celebrations last year, Lady Louise leaned into the look's purple tones with a purple fascinator hat made of a straw-like fabric that featured some beautiful petal detailing.

With her hair swept back like her mother's, her pearl drop earrings could shine, with the dainty design complimenting her outfit perfectly. We also love her blushed cheeks and rosy pink lipstick which add a youthful femininity to her style.