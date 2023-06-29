Queen Camilla pairs blue embellished tunic and trousers with $59k diamond earrings

Queen Camilla looked radiant as she stepped out in a blue tunic and trousers paired with an extravagant pair of diamond earrings on Wednesday night.

Queen Camilla dressed the part to mark the 20th anniversary of the wildlife conversation charity Elephant Family.

She was joined by her husband King Charles for the charity event, but it's her outfit that's grabbed our attention.

Queen Camilla has been wearing a lot of blue lately, including a bold blue jumpsuit and the blue dress which she teamed with a classic trench coat.

While she's never been a key figure when it comes to fashion, with royal fans generally favoring the style of Kate Middleton, this has completely turned around since Camilla has become Queen.

And she didn't disappoint on Wednesday night, when she and King Charles attended the Animal Ball at Lancaster House to mark the 20th anniversary of the wildlife conversation charity Elephant Family.

Camilla, who shunned quiet luxury with lavish jewelry at Ascot, wore the perfect outfit for the event, sporting a long, floaty blue tunic complete with subtle silver embellishments in vertical stripes and a short v-neck.

While on first look it may look like Camilla is wearing a dress, she actually teamed her statement tunic with a pair of matching wide leg trousers.

She completed the look with a pair of silver and white satin ballet pumps, bringing in the silver embellishment of her tunic.

And adding a touch of glamour to the look, Camilla wore her white gold and diamond Van Cleef and Arpels clip-on three motif earrings from the Magic Alhambra collection which cost a staggering $59,299 (£46,900).

Camilla also wore a simple silver necklace which several pendants hanging from the chain, leaving the earrings to make the biggest statement.

Queen Camilla proved once again on Tuesday that she loves a tunic, rocking a classic beige trench coat with a quirky blue tunic dress to visit Dorset alongside King Charles.

For the exciting appearance, the 75-year-old looked regal as ever in a £630 beige trench coat by Camilla & Marc over her beloved Fiona Clare cornflower blue tunic dress.

The summery gown has been worn by Camilla on a number of occasions in the past, including on a trip to Belgium and Cornwall. It features a pattern of black, blue, and white dots, as well as loose quarter-length sleeves and a modern v-neckline.