Queen Camilla embraces luxury fashion with timeless trench coat and intriguing blue dress

Queen Camilla has proven once again that she can do no wrong in the style department, rocking a classic beige trench coat with a quirky blue tunic dress to visit Dorset alongside King Charles III on Tuesday.

Queen Camilla exuded regal vibes on Tuesday after stepping out in a beige trench coat with a blue tunic dress to visit Dorchester with King Charles III.

The royal couple traveled to the urban extension of Poundbury, which has been built according to principles of architecture and urban planning advocated by the King, to see its completion yesterday.

Queen Camilla has been hailed as 'glowing' after wearing an elegant beige trench coat with her beloved blue tunic dress for a special public engagement yesterday.

The Queen Consort joined King Charles III in Poundbury, Dorchester on Tuesday to officially open a garden dedicated to the late Prince Philip, much to the excitement of the town's royal fans.

For the exciting appearance, the 75-year-old looked regal as ever in a £630 beige trench coat by Camilla & Marc over her beloved Fiona Clare cornflower blue tunic dress.

The summery gown has been worn by Camilla on a number of occasions in the past, including on a trip to Belgium and Cornwall. It features a pattern of black, blue, and white dots, as well as loose quarter-length sleeves and a modern v-neckline. Camilla accessorized her elegant outfit with a pair of beige pumps, pearl earrings, a stack of bracelets, and a gold pendant necklace.

As for Charles, the King looked equally dapper in a beige suit and a speckled HERMÈS Cat and Owl tie.

The couple posed for photos as they opened The Duke of Edinburgh Garden, which includes a bronze bust of the late Prince Philip, and mingled with members of the public during their visit. They also unveiled bronze portraits of themselves, both of which were sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, in Queen Mother Square.