Princess Mary's dreamy tweed skirt and glamorous white coat make for the most fabulous winter wardrobe combo
The Danish princess opted for a more minimalist outfit as she and Queen Letizia of Spain attended a wreath laying ceremony at the Citadel
While on a royal visit in Copenhagen, Denmark, Princess Mary wore a fabulous tweed skirt and white winter coat, inspiring our next winter wardrobe purchases.
We needn't be the first to inform you that Princess Mary of Denmark is one of the most stylish royals out there. She's constantly inspiring us with her commitment to sophisticated yet youthful looks, including her sleek crimson '70s style suit and her unreal floral print gown for the Jordanian royal wedding this past summer.
She continues to exceed our sartorial expectations, and her most recent look is certainly no exception.
On 7 November, she stepped out in the winter chill of Denmark with her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, as well as fellow European royals Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain, for a wreath laying ceremony at the Citadel in Copenhagen. For the chilly day, she opted for a stunning black and white ensemble, which included the two-toned tweed skirt of our dreams.
Her incredible outfit started off with an unmissable black and white tweed skirt from Dolce & Gabbana - a piece the Danish royal has worn in the past, contributing in the worldwide royal effort to be more sustainable in their fashion choices.
Additionally, she wore a stunning black top with a sparkling Peter Pan collar from Valentino called the Rhinestone Embroidered Crepe Envers Satin Top, also a repeat in the Princess' wardrobe. On top of her blouse and skirt, she wore a lovely white, wintery coat from British retailer Joseph, which hit just above her ankle and tied chicly at the waist with a loose belt of the same colour.
As for the rest of the outfit, she went with a pair of royal-loved Gianvito Rossi pump heels coloured black to match the rest of her outfit, as well as a Massimo Dutti black leather shoulder bag featuring a chic envelope-style shape. With all of these subtle designer items floating around her outfit, you can't say that the Princess didn't prioritize quiet luxury with this incredible ensemble.
