Princess Mary of Denmark shows how to wear a gilet in style and we're obsessed with her off-duty look

Princess Mary of Denmark's quilted gilet is the perfect casual cover-up this spring and we're totally obsessed with her country look.

Princess Mary of Denmark looked super sophisticated in a casual gilet as she took part in the counting of Denmark's smallest frog in Geding-Kasted Mose near Aarhu.

The royal added her own stylish touch to the outfit with a tan belt and beige jumper.

From her printed maxi skirt to her colorful trousers and blazer combo, Princess Mary of Denmark has been totally nailing her fashion choices lately.

Her most recent ensemble was the perfect combination of sophistication and casual country vibes, as she wore a stunning quilted gilet to take part in the counting of Denmark's smallest frogs.

She teamed the timeless charcoal grey gilet - which is similar to Carole Middleton's favorite gilet - with a classic beige cable knit jumper, casual cargo pants, and a tan belt to bring the look together with a stylish twist.

Princess Mary wore the stylish gilet to take part in counting the tree frog (Hyla arborea), which is Denmark's smallest frog and lacks places to live and lakes to breed in.

During the visit, the royal got stuck in as she held a frog and joined Bo Oksnebjerg, Secretary General of the WWF World Wildlife Fund to speak to children, covering up with a rain mac to protect her from the elements.

While she started the day with her brunette hair styled in loose waves around her shoulders, she opted for practicality later on as she tied it up.

Princess Mary of Denmark's fashion choices have really been grabbing our attention lately. Just a few weeks ago, Princess Mary was spotted taking in the glorious views on board a traditional Fijian boat before she met with the Prime Minister of Fiji.

For the nautical occasion, Mary opted for one of the best shirt dresses we've seen in a while - a chic blue and white striped version, which she cinched at the waist with a pale tan belt and paired the look with dainty ballet flats with scalloped edges.

To combat the sea winds, she wore her brunette hair in a thick side braid and accessorized with oversized, square-framed sunglasses. After her sea excursion, Mary swapped her comfortable flats for a pair of open-toe, nude heels before meeting with Fiji's Prime Minister.

The nautical look was the perfect outfit for Princess Mary's engagement. The royal boarded a traditional Fijian boat with the sentimental name Uto ni Yalo, which translates to Heart of the Spirit.

Mary spent her time on the boat learning about how it's being used to revive and sustain traditional Fijian canoe building, sailing, and navigational knowledge, skills, and customs.