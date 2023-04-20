Princess Eugenie's sweet Whistles dress proves you don't have to spend big to be stylish this spring

Princess Eugenie looked lovely as she shunned maternity wear and opted for a loose-fitting blue floral mini dress for a royal engagement appearance.

Princess Eugenie is the Blue Marine Foundation Ambassador and works with this organization to protect marine life.

In part of her role as Ambassador, the Princess visited the Solent Seascape Project last week.

While visiting the Solent Seascape Project the Princess wore a bright blue and black floral mini dress from a high street brand. Although she is pregnant and a little baby bump is visible through her clothing, the Princess decided to shun maternity wear and instead opted for a dress that was loose and perfectly comfortable around her bump.

The Princess paired the look with black stockings, black leather ankle boots, and silver earrings and jewelry accessories. Although she looked fantastic in this ensemble, this dress is also perfect for more summery weather and can be worn without stockings and with tennis shoes or another style of summer shoe.

The exact dress worn by Princess Eugenie for this engagement was the Blurred Floral Trapeze Dress from Whistles. The dress is priced at $279.00 but don't worry, there are plenty of similar dresses from the same brand that are included in the sale and have similar designs.

For UK shoppers this dress is currently on sale and will only set shoppers back £79.00! This means you can dress like a Princess for less!

While attending this engagement, the video footage posted on social media showed the Princess learning about the organization's environmental projects and even taking part in some of the marine restoration.

The video showed the Princess getting stuck in as she undertook biosecurity checks on the native oysters and then lowered them into nurseries in Langstone Harbour. The organization explained, "The Princess’s hands-on visit of this partnership project to restore marine habitat and biodiversity shines a light on the extraordinary efforts being undertaken to breathe life back into the Solent’s waterways."