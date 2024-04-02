Princess Charlotte's favourite snack is surprisingly mature - and she inherited her love for it from Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte is partial to a rather grown-up snack...
Princess Charlotte is undeniably one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family - and fans often point out just how alike she is to mum Kate Middleton.
Whether it's Princess of Wales and her mini-me daughter twinning in matching sunglasses at Wimbledon or coordinating silver headpieces at King Charles's coronation, the duo often leave the public saying 'aw!' with their sweet similarities.
And it turns out that Princess Charlotte, who is third in the royal line of succession, takes after her mother when it comes to her favourite foods, too, as Kate Middleton once revealed the delicious Mediterranean snack that her daughter loves.
While most of us imagine eight-year-olds to be asking for chocolate bars, sweets and crisps in their packed lunch box, it's olives that Princess Charlotte really loves.
Back in 2018, the Princess of Wales paid a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London where she met with young patients. During one chat with four-year-old Rafael Chana, Catherine shared some details about her and her children's favourite foods.
When little Rafael told Kate about his penchant for olives, the future Queen Consort revealed that the same can be said for both her and her daughter - and it seems that pasta is on the menu at Adelaide Cottage, as well.
"I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well," Kate said, adding, "Charlotte likes pasta too."
Later that day, royal journalist Rebecca English took to social media to share more details of what Kate, who was known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time, said during her visit.
"The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her," the reporter penned.
The Princess of Wales has previously opened up about her youngest son, Prince Louis's, love of unexpected snacks.
During her appearance on Mary Berry's Christmas special, A Very Berry Christmas, back in 2019, Catherine shared that little Louis, who has become known for his bold and energetic nature, is big on his vegetables - with one somewhat unlikely pick being a favourite.
As she shared details of the produce the Wales family grow in their own garden, Kate said, "We grow our own vegetables. We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot - a massive favourite - Louis absolutely loves beetroot."
