Princess Charlotte ‘very much’ in Kate Middleton’s ‘mold’ as the mother/daughter duo share this relatable character trait

Princess Charlotte is “very much” in Kate Middleton’s “mold” as the royal mother/daughter duo share this relatable character trait.

The Princess of Wales put her rugby skills to the test in Maidenhead on June 7 and since then a surprising revelation has emerged.

It’s claimed that Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte takes after her mom with a common personality trait.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Princess Anne is no longer the most popular royal, according to a survey, as unexpected royals pip her to the post.

As the daughter of the future King and Queen Consort it’s perhaps no surprise that Princess Charlotte has become one of the most instantly recognizable of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren. In recent years she’s started to accompany Prince William and Kate Middleton to events across the country, including volunteering after the coronation. And whilst her younger brother Prince Louis provides plenty of entertaining moments at events, Princess Charlotte’s confidence and cheekiness is also remarked upon.

From Princess Charlotte’s cheeky faces at the Commonwealth Games to Prince William once saying that she could be “trouble”, her personality shines through. Now it’s claimed that Princess Charlotte is “very much” in Kate Middleton’s “mold” with another relatable character trait.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Since Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ half-term break from Lambrook School has ended, the Princess of Wales has been back at work with her usual busy schedule. On June 7 she took to the rugby pitch in Maidenhead, Berkshire and took part in drills and spoke with local and national male rugby players to discuss childhood experiences.

Kate Middleton’s gold hoop earrings and sporty ponytail were the perfect choice for understated glamor during such an active day. Now as per People, the President of the Rugby Football Union, Nigel Gillingham has suggested that Kate “regularly plays rugby” with all of her children. And it seems Princess Charlotte is every bit as competitive as her mom!

"She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children - she plays all sports with them,” he claimed, adding, "Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold - very competitive as well.”

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So it seems like this royal mother and daughter duo share a good competitive spirit and this is something many people around the world will be able to relate to. Their apparently competitive nature perhaps works well in combination with their passion for all things sport and their skills.

Whilst Kate is supposedly used to playing rugby at home with them at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, this is far from the only sport the Wales family enjoy, perhaps inspiring further competitiveness. Earlier this year fans saw a glimpse of the mom-of-three’s competitive nature when Kate Middleton thrashed Prince William in a bike challenge during an engagement.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

She’s also known to love tennis and reports claimed Kate was teaching Prince George and Princess Charlotte to sail a few years ago. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte herself is said to have revealed that her favorite sport was gymnastics when she attended the Commonwealth Games with Kate and Prince William.

And it seems like her soccer skills are also pretty impressive as Hello! reported that her doting dad described her as a “budding star for the future” last year. With so many sporting passions it’s perhaps no surprise that Princess Charlotte and Kate are both supposedly quite competitive, possibly adding another exciting dimension to family activities.