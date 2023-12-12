Princess Charlotte dubbed 'most adorable thing in the world' as she makes comment that would make her grandfather proud

Princess Charlotte was dubbed the 'most adorable thing in the world' by fans as she delighted royal fans with her animated appearance in a new charity video.

On December 11th, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new video about a charity event that Catherine attended with her three young children. The video showed the Princess and her children helping out at a Baby Bank centre and launching the Christmas initiative on behalf of the Princess of Wales's Early Childhood campaign.

The video showed the children folding clothes, inspecting toys and other items and helping to organise the donations, and donating some of their own toys. Princess Charlotte was even heard saying 'Ooh la la,' and 'So sweet!' as she first inspected some of the toys at the bank.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

The video released by the royals completely delighted fans who loved seeing how the royal children got stuck into this activity and were relaxed and helpful. Fans particularly loved seeing Princess Charlotte at this engagement and how involved she was in the project.

"I think Charlotte is the most adorable lil thing in the world! I love her to bits and it makes me sad to see her looking so grown up! She was the cutest toddler (except for my own) in the world. But I’m sure she’ll be as wonderful as her beautiful mother," said one commenter."Charlotte laughing just makes me smile What a wonderful fun loving family," said another.

"This is such a sweet video! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and PrinceLouis are beautiful children with hearts of gold," said a third.

During the video there was one moment that caught the attention of fans as the little Princess found a babygro with dragons all over it. She giggled with her mother then turned to tell the staff 'This is Welsh!' This is likely something that would have delighted her grandfather, King Charles III who was the Prince of Wales for most of his life, and spent time in Wales learning the language.

Fans also loved this sweet interaction, "A precious moment between mother and daughter as Princess Charlotte discovers Welsh rugby baby clothes and breaks into fits of giggles I love Catherine’s reaction," said one royal fan.

It was reported that the Co-founder of The Bank Bank in Windsor, Rebecca Mistry, said Princess Charlotte has already made a sweet request to return and help out again. "She was wonderful, working through the list methodically. She was so organised and knew what she wanted to do," said Rebecca.