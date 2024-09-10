Princess Charlene’s poppy red jumpsuit proves why this bright tone is a must-have for your wardrobe - it’s perfect for autumn and festive dressing

Princess Charlene’s poppy red jumpsuit has proved why this bright tone is a must-have for your wardrobe.

With the return of grey skies and rainy days in the UK the time has come to start packing away our favourite summer staples and focusing on our autumn capsule wardrobe, as well as those key pieces that will also see us through into winter. Of course, it’s perhaps a little too early to be getting massively excited for the festive season too, but plenty of tones double as autumnal and festive - including red. We’re huge fans of this surprisingly wearable statement colour and after seeing Princess Charlene of Monaco’s red jumpsuit outfit for the traditional Monaco annual picnic, we’re even more inspired to wear it a lot this season.

The senior royal has often been spotted embracing scarlet clothes and her jumpsuit on this balmy day in Monaco would work just as well as a special occasion look in colder climes. Whilst the typical “wedding season” might be over, autumn and winter weddings are popular too and this would be one of the best jumpsuits to wear to something like this.

(Image credit: Photo by David Nivière/PLS Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Red Jumpsuits

Mango Sleeveless Jumpsuit £59.99 at John Lewis This sleeveless jumpsuit is such a beautiful option for special occasions or evenings out this autumn-winter. It has a wide-leg design, with a V-neckline and fitted bodice. Style with a tailored blazer and heels to dress it up even more, or add boots and a cosy cardigan to dress it down slightly. Reformation Linen Jumpsuit £248 at Reformation Made from 100% linen, this jumpsuit has a chic halterneck design and wide-leg trousers. With metallic accessories this would be stunning as a Christmas party look, though the deep cranberry red is also beautiful throughout the autumn too. Karen Millen Red Jumpsuit Was £269, Now £135 at Karen Millen Especially as the weather gets colder, many people will prefer their jumpsuits to have long sleeves and this ticks that - and many other boxes. It's made from stretch viscose fabric and has a wrap style and a wide belt at the waist.

Princess Charlene’s jumpsuit was a fabulous poppy red and had an asymmetric off-shoulder design. Not quite a boat neck, not quite bardot, it created a lovely drape to the fabric that led into the angel sleeve on the right. This was so feminine and beautiful and the jumpsuit had a softness to the silhouette too.

This likely made it very comfortable for the Princess of Monaco to wear, as well as ensuring it had a more relaxed feel to it for the picnic. The wide-leg cut accentuated this and mirrored the flowy right sleeve. If you’ve never been sure about wearing red, you’d be surprised how easy to style it is. Red is a bold hue but it could sensationally with neutral shades like black, white and camel and also looks amazing with denim.

(Image credit: Photo by David Nivière/PLS Pool/Getty Images)

For an evening out, an autumnal wedding or, dare we say it, a Christmas party, a red jumpsuit like this would be such a brilliant choice. Layer over a neutral blazer or longline coat to keep warm and your favourite heels or heeled boots. Metallic accessories would also give a red outfit a sprinkle of glamour ready for Christmas, but on the warm autumn day Princess Charlene finished off her look by simply wearing conker-brown court shoes and adding a matching waist belt.

Court shoes are classic and the Princess’s had a pointed toe and stiletto heel and the belt highlighted her waist and added a little more structure. They looked wonderful with her red jumpsuit and Princess Charlene even added an autumn/winter twist to her hair.

(Image credit: Photo by David Niviere/ SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images)

Known for her bright blonde bob, her hair for the picnic was more brunette-toned, with highlights and she wore it pushed back from her face, tucked behind her ears. Princess Charlene’s base makeup was very glowy and pared-back, though she tied in her lipstick colour to her red jumpsuit.

She attended the picnic with her husband Prince Albert and their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as around a thousand guests. The annual picnic has been likened to the British Royal Family’s garden parties and is a huge event in the social calendar in Monaco, so it’s no surprise that Princess Charlene went all-out with her red jumpsuit.