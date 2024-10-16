Princess Beatrice’s raspberry mini dress is tempting us away from a muted winter colour palette

Princess Beatrice’s raspberry mini dress has tempted us away from wearing a muted winter colour palette.

This time of year we often find our winter capsule wardrobe is full of muted tones like navy, brown and grey. This doesn’t have to be the case, though, and if you’re looking for some inspiration for alternative colour choices to brighten up these grey days, then Princess Beatrice has just delivered it. Stepping out alongside her mother Sarah, Duchess of York on 15th October, Princess Beatrice attended the 10th annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch raising awareness and funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. For this important occasion she wore a raspberry pink mini dress with black tights and heeled ankle boots.

The combination was so striking and the King’s niece proved that a rich pink tone works just as well as reds and blues for the season. Princess Beatrice’s Topshop dress had a crew neckline and long, slightly puffed sleeves that had a gorgeous drape to them.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shop Raspberry Pink

Ro&Zo Midi Column Dress £89 at M&S This beautiful deep pink midi dress makes a real statement with the colour and the knitted design is so cosy and comfy for winter. It comes in regular and petite sizes and has a ribbed design, with a high neck and column shape. Endless Rose Shirred Top £48.75 at Nordstrom This wrap top is such a stunning piece for taking an outfit from day to night and would be great styled with leather trousers and jeans. It has a sweeping asymmetric hem thanks to the wrap design and can be left loose or tucked into high-waisted pieces. Crew Clothing Wool Jumper £55 at John Lewis This knitted top is the perfect piece for wearing with blue jeans and trainers during the day and styling with a satin skirt and knee high boots for an evening occasion. It's crafted from warm merino wool and has ribbed detailing on the hem, neckline and sleeves.

Shop Black Ankle Boots

Lilley Faux Suede Boots £19.99 at Amazon Made from faux suede, these affordable boots might just become some of your most-worn pairs this winter. They have such a classic design, with a rounded toe and comfy block heel. The silver-toned zip adds a touch of contrast and these would fit in seamlessly with so many outfits. Blondo Waterproof Boots £121.83 at Nordstrom Simple yet so chic, these black boots are crafted from breathable suede and have a waterproof finish and a textured rubber sole. They are as practical as they are stylish and if you find yourself reaching for these time and time again, you might be tempted to invest in one of the other beautiful colours too. Clarks Suede Ankle Boots Visit Site Not everyone is a huge fan of stiletto heels and if you want something that still looks delicate but isn't too high, the these boots with kitten heels could be what you've been looking for. They're made from suede and have ridged rubber soles for maximum grip.

Running all down the left side of the dress, from the neckline to just below the Princess’ waist were black buttons. They glinted in the light as Princess Beatrice arrived for the Ladies Lunch and they added a glamorous edge to what was a very wearable dress for the daytime. The dark pink colour was eye-catching without being overwhelming for such a poignant event and the material looked to have a deeper pink micro floral pattern on it.

If you’re been tempted to add a bit more colour into your everyday outfits this season then it’s definitely worth considering incorporating a pink like Princess Beatrice’s raspberry mini dress. This tone works so well with shades like black, white and even chocolate brown and so you can easily style a raspberry pink jumper or dress with your neutral staples.

The fit-and-flare shape of Princess Beatrice’s dress was especially beautiful and the mini-length hem is something that we don’t often see from most of the Royal Family. However, as Princess Beatrice is a non-working royal she has often been spotted wearing dresses with shorter hemlines - and always in the most sophisticated way.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

She wore her mini dress with very opaque black tights which balanced out the shortness of the hemline and also kept her cosy. In a clever move Princess Beatrice’s footwear of choice was a pair of her best black boots that almost blended in with her tights, giving a leg-elongating effect.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Suede boots are particularly on-trend this season and these looked to be suede or faux-suede, bringing a softness to her outfit. Princess Beatrice finished off her look with a velvet headband in a deeper shade of pink and this was such a fabulous look for an event that was so close to her heart.

Princess Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 had a mastectomy. She marked her 65th birthday the day of the Lady Garden Foundation lunch and spoke to Hello! about the importance of raising awareness.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Sarah explained, "I think it's very important to amplify the voice for gynae health and I think that the Lady Garden is revolutionising health. I think what breast cancer was all those years ago, and being an AAA patient of breast cancer... I don't want to say, sufferer, because I am not a sufferer, I am a fighter and I'm a great survivor."

Princess Beatrice then went on to discuss the "masterful things" that organisations like the Lady Garden are able to do.

"I think about the much-needed research into women's health and how little data there is around women's health, especially around cancers such as gynaecological cancers," Princess Beatrice declared. "I think organisations like this, they are able to fund some of that research and do masterful things and we need to spread awareness and keep talking about it."