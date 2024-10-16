Princess Beatrice’s raspberry mini dress is tempting us away from a muted winter colour palette
Princess Beatrice just wore a fabulous deep pink mini dress with tights and boots and she's inspired us to add this shade into our wardrobe
Princess Beatrice’s raspberry mini dress has tempted us away from wearing a muted winter colour palette.
This time of year we often find our winter capsule wardrobe is full of muted tones like navy, brown and grey. This doesn’t have to be the case, though, and if you’re looking for some inspiration for alternative colour choices to brighten up these grey days, then Princess Beatrice has just delivered it. Stepping out alongside her mother Sarah, Duchess of York on 15th October, Princess Beatrice attended the 10th annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch raising awareness and funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. For this important occasion she wore a raspberry pink mini dress with black tights and heeled ankle boots.
The combination was so striking and the King’s niece proved that a rich pink tone works just as well as reds and blues for the season. Princess Beatrice’s Topshop dress had a crew neckline and long, slightly puffed sleeves that had a gorgeous drape to them.
Shop Raspberry Pink
This beautiful deep pink midi dress makes a real statement with the colour and the knitted design is so cosy and comfy for winter. It comes in regular and petite sizes and has a ribbed design, with a high neck and column shape.
This wrap top is such a stunning piece for taking an outfit from day to night and would be great styled with leather trousers and jeans. It has a sweeping asymmetric hem thanks to the wrap design and can be left loose or tucked into high-waisted pieces.
Shop Black Ankle Boots
Made from faux suede, these affordable boots might just become some of your most-worn pairs this winter. They have such a classic design, with a rounded toe and comfy block heel. The silver-toned zip adds a touch of contrast and these would fit in seamlessly with so many outfits.
Simple yet so chic, these black boots are crafted from breathable suede and have a waterproof finish and a textured rubber sole. They are as practical as they are stylish and if you find yourself reaching for these time and time again, you might be tempted to invest in one of the other beautiful colours too.
Running all down the left side of the dress, from the neckline to just below the Princess’ waist were black buttons. They glinted in the light as Princess Beatrice arrived for the Ladies Lunch and they added a glamorous edge to what was a very wearable dress for the daytime. The dark pink colour was eye-catching without being overwhelming for such a poignant event and the material looked to have a deeper pink micro floral pattern on it.
If you’re been tempted to add a bit more colour into your everyday outfits this season then it’s definitely worth considering incorporating a pink like Princess Beatrice’s raspberry mini dress. This tone works so well with shades like black, white and even chocolate brown and so you can easily style a raspberry pink jumper or dress with your neutral staples.
The fit-and-flare shape of Princess Beatrice’s dress was especially beautiful and the mini-length hem is something that we don’t often see from most of the Royal Family. However, as Princess Beatrice is a non-working royal she has often been spotted wearing dresses with shorter hemlines - and always in the most sophisticated way.
She wore her mini dress with very opaque black tights which balanced out the shortness of the hemline and also kept her cosy. In a clever move Princess Beatrice’s footwear of choice was a pair of her best black boots that almost blended in with her tights, giving a leg-elongating effect.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Suede boots are particularly on-trend this season and these looked to be suede or faux-suede, bringing a softness to her outfit. Princess Beatrice finished off her look with a velvet headband in a deeper shade of pink and this was such a fabulous look for an event that was so close to her heart.
Princess Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 had a mastectomy. She marked her 65th birthday the day of the Lady Garden Foundation lunch and spoke to Hello! about the importance of raising awareness.
Sarah explained, "I think it's very important to amplify the voice for gynae health and I think that the Lady Garden is revolutionising health. I think what breast cancer was all those years ago, and being an AAA patient of breast cancer... I don't want to say, sufferer, because I am not a sufferer, I am a fighter and I'm a great survivor."
Princess Beatrice then went on to discuss the "masterful things" that organisations like the Lady Garden are able to do.
"I think about the much-needed research into women's health and how little data there is around women's health, especially around cancers such as gynaecological cancers," Princess Beatrice declared. "I think organisations like this, they are able to fund some of that research and do masterful things and we need to spread awareness and keep talking about it."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Slumberdown Super Support Firmer Pillow review: A budget-friendly set suitable for side sleepers
The Slumberdown Super Support Firmer Pillow proves you don't need to spend an arm and a leg on a pillow if you're a side sleeper. Here, Caramel Quin reviews
By Caramel Quin Published
-
Amanda Holden proves all-grey dressing is far from dull in flattering suit trousers and the coat of our dreams - her casual style is so glamorous
Amanda Holden's grey tailored coat is a stunning statement piece we're desperate to get our hands on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Carole Middleton proved that a cosy quilted jacket should never be overlooked as the perfect choice for chilly walks and pub lunches
Carole Middleton's quilted jacket is a stunning alternative to puffer coats and blazers when you want a relaxed and chic look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're bookmarking Queen Letizia's red midi dress and matching kitten heels look for our festive outfit inspiration this year - her style is so timeless and classic
With a classic high neckline and beautiful floating sleeves, Queen Letizia's long red dress is the perfect style for Christmas parties
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
M&S’ stunning lookalike for Kate Middleton’s houndstooth wool blazer makes recreating her sophisticated look easy and affordable
With a flattering tailored fit and chic tweed fabric, this M&S blazer is a great lookalike for Kate Middleton's go-to autumn piece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
These M&S lookalikes for Kate Middleton’s go-to knitted jumpers are the cosy-chic festive pieces we’re keeping warm in this winter
Kate Middleton loves the classic and festive style of Fairisle knitted jumper in winter and these M&S pieces emulate her look for less
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s suede knee high boots and fluffy gilet show why different textures are the key to a chic layered look
Pippa Middleton loves a layered look in the colder months and she was on to a winner with her knee high boots and gilet combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's Zara boucle blazer is the affordable and chic solution to our need for a timeless autumn jacket
The Princess of Wales has the Zara Textured Blazer in multiple gorgeous designs
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's icy blue mini dress had the most unusual silhouette - and we want to see her wear it again
The Princess of Wales once stepped out in the most glorious pastel blue mini dress and it's inspired us to wear more of this stunning shade
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's Berghaus boots are the trusty winter walk essential we're investing in for frosty outings
The Princess of Wales's Berghaus boots are a practical choice for venturing into the great outdoors and she's styled hers so many ways
By Emma Shacklock Published