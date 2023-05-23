Princess Anne's sparkly rainbow top shimmers and shines during important historic event - but where have we seen this look before?

Princess Anne's sparkly top is an example of the thrifty royal's dedication to recycling her favorite looks as she sported the stylish number for a historic event in Canada. The King's only sister had a very active few days as she visited the city of Moncton in New Brunswick for official events.

Princess Anne's sparkly top combines fun and elegance as she attended a dinner im honor of the 8th Canadian Hussars' 175th year anniversary.

Previously she sported the stylish top at an event alongside a very well-known actor.

Last night, The Princess Royal attended a commemorative gala in Moncton to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars. We are delighted by her visit to our province and we wish her safe travels on her journey home. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/SPDzBpyOSZMay 21, 2023 See more

Only weeks after Princess Anne skipped the coronation concert for the most Princess Anne reason ever, the most popular royal skipped town - for a very important event.

In celebration of the 8th Canadian Hussars 175th year anniversary, Princess Louise’s regiment welcomed their Colonel-in-Chief, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and the Dutch Ambassador to Canada, Ines Coppoolse, were welcomed to a celebratory parade.

The Princess accessorized her chic look with pearl button earrings and a pearl choker with a floral clasp, which added an extra level of pizazz to the outfit.

It was a busy trip filled with honors including on Saturday May 20, when she was invested with the Canadian Order of Military Merit by the Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick. Her Honour Ms. Brenda Murphy, presented the honor at the Delta Beauséjour Hotel, on behalf of the Governor General.

Interestingly enough, in true Princess Anne fashion, we've seen this top at least once before. Previously she sported it when she attended a reception and dinner in support of Motor Neurone Disease Association at Buckingham Palace on March 10, 2015. Here, she met stars including the now deceased academic Stephen Hawking, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, performer Michael Ball, and late comedian Victoria Wood.

Although it's only been eight years since the Princess sported this particular number, previously Princess Anne has shared the Queen’s fashion secrets - one of which is keeping it timeless. Speaking in an Australian magazine interview, she said that the late Queen focused on 'style' and prioritized long-term value over timely fashion trends.

That being said, HRH Princess Anne broke one of her fashion rules only recently - so who knows what the future holds for the King's only sister and her wardrobe. All we know is that we're here for it all!