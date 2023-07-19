Princess Anne's 'iconic' sunglasses strike again as the royal protects her eyes like a true fashionista

Fans saw Princess Anne's 'iconic' sunglasses strike again as the royal protected her eyes like a true fashionista in Jersey.

The Princess Royal is known for her love of futuristic sunglasses and she was sure to pack one of her favourite pairs for a trip to Jersey on 13th July.

Princess Anne’s sunglasses were branded ‘iconic’ by fans who were quick to admire her for giving them “style goals” this summer.

The Princess Royal is known for forging her own fashion path and frequently re-wears her bold wardrobe staples. Whilst her niece-in-law Kate Middleton’s dresses are beautiful options for formal occasions, Princess Anne’s outfit choices could perhaps be seen as a little more practical. Never is this more obvious than when we are treated to a glimpse of Princess Anne’s “iconic” sunglasses. She brings these sporty-chic shades out for engagements abroad and during the UK summertime and Adidas is one of Princess Anne’s favourite sunglasses brands.

On July 13, Princess Anne visited the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust & Jersey Zoo’s Tortoise Takeover sculpture trail which will lead people to see the tortoises and their homes. And given the sunny weather, it’s perhaps no surprise that the senior royal was pictured wearing her classic wrap-around Adidas sunglasses in a selection of snaps shared on social media.

She paired the cream sunnies with their brown tinted lenses with a wardrobe item we’ve also seen plenty of times before - her vibrant yellow and navy coat. In February Princess Anne proved bold wedding outfits should be worn all year round when she opted for this coat in New Zealand, four years after attending Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding wearing it.

The sunglasses added a more off-duty contrast to the elegant look in Jersey and showed how Princess Anne is able to effortlessly balance fashion with practicality as she protected her eyes from the sun’s glare. Although the combination might not be everyone’s outfit of choice, it was totally Princess Anne and got the seal of approval from fans.

“Anne's glasses are iconic,” one person said, whilst another echoed the Princess Royal’s earwear with their choice of emoji as they wrote, “Looking so stylish 😎”.

The emoji responses were strong as someone else commented simply the sunglasses-wearing emoji followed by the actual sunglasses emoji whilst another responded, “HRH: Style goals!”.

Princess Anne’s “iconic” sunglasses have been seen plenty of times before and they’ve more than proved their versatility at this point. She wore them to the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant last year as well as for a Jubilee visit to Scotland where she paired them with a gorgeous scarlet pea coat.

And who could forget the Princess Royal wearing these same Adidas sunnies to Royal Ascot in 2021, where they added an athletic edge to her emerald green shirt dress, angled white hat and matching white gloves?

The King’s sister even wore them back in 2018 with a navy and white jacket and dress combination when she arrived to be welcomed by the President of Chile Sebastián Piñera in Santiago. So Princess Anne’s “iconic” sunglasses have travelled the world just like she has!