Princess Anne's latest striking outfit features houndstooth and head-to-toe apple green

Princess Anne’s dogtooth jacket is a piece we all need to brighten up our winter wardrobe and she made it part of a full apple-green look.

Princess Anne has never shied away from embracing bold colours with her outfits and her latest look took tonal dressing to another level. Many of us are still reaching for our best puffer jackets in this cold weather, but the Princess Royal went all out with a stunning blazer for a visit to Save The Children’s London office. Stepping out on 24th January, Princess Anne’s dogtooth jacket from Cotswold Collections was the perfect choice to layer over the rest of her all-green look.

Whilst she didn’t choose the lime green or pistachio shades that are some of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2024, her apple-green jacket made a real statement and also incorporated black and a grey-green hues into the dogtooth pattern.

The £189 Dogtooth jacket was made in Great Britain and featured structured lapels, a longline fit and beautiful gold-toned buttons. The single-breasted design is incredibly classic and easy to pair with everything from a dress to jeans and one of your best wool jumpers. Princess Anne’s dogtooth jacket was styled with a blouse, jumper and skirt and the vivid apple-green shade was picked up in each of these items too, tying the whole look together.

Just visible in photos taken during her visit as Patron of Save The Children, Princess Anne’s shirt appears to have a green floral design on it. The collar just appeared over the top of her crew-neck knitwear which was also from Cotswold Collections.

The £65 Rib and Cable jumper is knitted with an all-over mini rib and cable stitch and is crafted from a very breathable 100% cotton. Worn underneath Princess Anne’s dogtooth jacket and with a pencil skirt in the same green tone, the jumper adds to the colour blocking effect. This is very minimalist yet bold and the skirt accentuates this even more.

Colour blocking is something we’ve seen Princess Anne do regularly over the years, including with shades of blue and purple, and her latest look is another masterclass in doing it spectacularly with bright colours.

She ensured that she had a blend of textures and details within the similar green shades, ranging from the knitted jumper to the silky-looking shirt and, of course, the checked pattern of her jacket.

If you love Princess Anne’s dogtooth jacket but aren’t sure about investing quite so much into such a vibrant look then you can also recreate this more affordably with high street items. There are also plenty of gorgeous green jumpers available right now that can easily be styled with your existing wardrobe staples if the royal's bold knitwear choice has caught your eye.

Princess Anne accessorised with a classic black shoulder bag and wore her hair in her signature up-do, allowing the rest of her look to do all the talking as she undertook her important engagement.

Her Royal Highness has been Patron of Save The Children since 2017 and during her recent visit Princess Anne met with members of staff from different teams, including the UK Impact and Wellbeing and Humanitarian teams. Over the years she's regularly visited teams around the world and met volunteers and fundraisers, as well as attending and speaking at the charity's special events.