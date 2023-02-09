Princess Anne overwhelms young fan as he reveals he bought new shoes for special meeting at Buckingham Palace

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An inspiring young boy has described shaking hands with Princess Anne as 'overwhelming' after meeting the royal icon at Buckingham Palace during an awards ceremony on Tuesday.

George Parkinson was honored at the Young Achiever's Awards at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for his incredible courage in saving his mother from choking three years ago.

George Parkinson was one of several volunteers honored at the special event on Tuesday, which is held every year by St John's Ambulance to celebrate the bravery of its younger members. The 11-year-old saved the life of his mother, Anne-Marie, after she began struggling to breathe while eating broth on holiday in Scotland three years ago.

"My brothers got up and started patting her on the back," Parkinson recalled. "I told them that’s not how you do it and I did one back slap and the [blockage] came out." The brave youngster had learned the skill in St John's Ambulance 'Badger' program, which teaches children between the ages of 5 and 10 the basics of First Aid.

Parkinson said that he was "lost for words" when he received the invitation to meet Princess Anne, adding that "Not many people get to go around saying I’ve met the Queen’s daughter in a palace."

Determined to make a good impression, Parkinson went that extra mile to ensure he spruced up well for the special outing.

"It is kind of a big deal meeting the Princess Royal," he said. "I made sure to gel my hair and wear new shoes."

Parkinson also revealed that he knew immediately when Princess Anne had entered the room because the "volume suddenly went from being loud to silent and everyone looked at the door" and "everyone's eyes" diverted towards the 73-year-old.

Parkinson admitted that "shaking her hand" was "pretty overwhelming" but added that she "was really nice."

Speaking to the press after the event, proud mum Anne-Marie said, "Knowing that your son’s going off to Buckingham Palace to meet the Princess Royal, it doesn’t get much more special than that."