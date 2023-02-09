Princess Anne overwhelms young fan as he reveals he bought new shoes for special meeting at Buckingham Palace

Lifesaver George Parkinson has described the 'overwhelming' moment he met Princess Anne at the Young Achievers' Awards on Tuesday

Princess Anne overwhelms fan who bought new shoes for Buckingham Palace visit
An inspiring schoolboy has said it was 'overwhelming' to meet Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace, after being invited to the Royal Family's headquarters to attend the Young Achievers' awards earlier this week. 

George Parkinson was one of several volunteers honored at the special event on Tuesday, which is held every year by St John's Ambulance to celebrate the bravery of its younger members. The 11-year-old saved the life of his mother, Anne-Marie, after she began struggling to breathe while eating broth on holiday in Scotland three years ago. 

"My brothers got up and started patting her on the back," Parkinson recalled. "I told them that’s not how you do it and I did one back slap and the [blockage] came out." The brave youngster had learned the skill in St John's Ambulance 'Badger' program, which teaches children between the ages of 5 and 10 the basics of First Aid. 

George Parkinson 

Parkinson said that he was "lost for words" when he received the invitation to meet Princess Anne, adding that "Not many people get to go around saying I’ve met the Queen’s daughter in a palace." 

Determined to make a good impression, Parkinson went that extra mile to ensure he spruced up well for the special outing. 

"It is kind of a big deal meeting the Princess Royal," he said. "I made sure to gel my hair and wear new shoes." 

Parkinson also revealed that he knew immediately when Princess Anne had entered the room because the "volume suddenly went from being loud to silent and everyone looked at the door" and "everyone's eyes" diverted towards the 73-year-old. 

Parkinson admitted that "shaking her hand" was "pretty overwhelming" but added that she "was really nice." 

Speaking to the press after the event,  proud mum Anne-Marie said, "Knowing that your son’s going off to Buckingham Palace to meet the Princess Royal, it doesn’t get much more special than that." 

