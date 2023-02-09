Princess Anne adorably twins with Sir Timothy Laurence in funky blue and yellow tartan and there's a sweet personal meaning behind the look

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence wore matching outfits for a royal engagement on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence attended a royal engagement in Wales on Wednesday.

For this important event, the pair decided to show their support and united front by wearing matching outfits.

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence looked adorable on Wednesday, as the Princess Royal officially started the Doddie Aid bike ride in support of the Doddie Weir Cup.

For this event, Princess Anne wore a bright blue and yellow scarf that was a direct contrast with her outfit of dark green and navy. Matching his royal wife, Sir Timothy wore a tie in the same color and pattern as the pair showed a united front.

There is a special meaning behind this print, and the tartan print is used to signify the Doddie Weir Foundation. According to the Halbro website (opens in new tab) that sells sportswear with this tartan print, "Doddie’5 personal tartan was designed by the Scotland Shop, specifically to support MNDF. The blue and white within the tartan represent the colours of Scotland, and the black and yellow are the colours of Doddie’s Borders club, Melrose RFC."

Fans loved this gesture from the royal couple and many took to social media to compliment their looks. "Loving the Princess Royal's scarf and Sir Tim's tie," said one fan on Twitter. "Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence are wearing the scarf and tie," said another adoring fan with a number of heart emojis.

The Princess was attending this engagement in her capacity of the Patron of the Scotland Rugby Team and as patron of The MND Association. The Princess officially began the charity bike ride by handing over the Doddie Cup match ball and setting the riders off on their 555-mile charity bike ride. This ride will also include Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall.



A post from the Royal Family revealed, "Over 48 hours, a team of rugby legends will embark on a gruelling route via rugby clubs across Wales, England and Scotland in time for the Scotland vs Wales Six Nations Championship match on Saturday 11th February, where The Princess Royal will receive the match ball."



"The ride takes place during the last week of Doddie Aid 2023, a national fundraising event for @myname5doddie where over 38,000 fundraisers across the UK have already rallied to raise as much money as possible for MND research," the post concluded.

We couldn't have asked for a better send-off from @gloucesterrugby this morning, including the handover of the #DoddieCup match ball from HRH Princess Royal. The ball is now on its way to Cardiff with the core team for the start of #DoddieCup555. pic.twitter.com/kMZoZhQkbJFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Doddie Aid commented with thier delight to have the Princess as the Patron, "We couldn't have asked for a better send-off from @gloucesterrugby this morning, including the handover of the #DoddieCup match ball from HRH Princess Royal. The ball is now on its way to Cardiff with the core team for the start of #DoddieCup555."