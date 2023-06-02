Princess Anne makes a case for 'pure 50s glamour' in gorgeous green outfit that has everyone saying the same thing

Princess Anne radiated vintage elegance on Thursday, stepping out in a tailored soft green coat and a matching hat to attend a military parade in Winchester.

Princess Anne was the picture of vintage glamour on Thursday, stepping out at a Royal Logistic Corps freedom parade in Winchester in a gorgeous mint green dress coat and matching hat.

The Princess Royal, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the military division, met with troops and delivered a speech during her exciting visit.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla elevates simple floral dress with baby-blue box jacket and it has the dreamiest scalloped edges!



Princess Anne dialed up the glam factor on Thursday for her attendance at a military freedom parade in Winchester.

The 72-year-old was all smiles as she met with troops of the Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary, having traveled to South Downs from her home of Bagshot Park to make the special appearance.

After being welcomed by a Royal Salute, Princess Anne inspected the parade of 500 personnel and paid tribute to the regiment for their support of NHS workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also praised the 'sense of belonging, pride and professionalism' demonstrated by the military parade.

It was Princess Anne's stunning fashion, however, that truly caught royal fans' attention. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II embraced a vintage style for the parade, showing up in a soft green coat with statement lapels and flared skirt. She teamed the elegant outfit with a wide-brimmed hat in the same mint color and an emerald green dress.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

For her accessories, Princess Anne wore a pearl necklace, pearl earrings, and a delicate brooch. She completed the classic outfit with a pair of black gloves, a black handbag, and black kitten heels.

"How fabulous she looks. Pure ‘50s glamour," one person wrote, while another said, "Be it a uniform or dress and hat, The Princess Royal is amazing!"

(Image credit: Getty)

One person speculated that Princess Anne's latest ensemble, which is notably more extravagant than her usual outfits, suggests that the royal may have hired a new stylist.

"She looks lovely. I think she must have a new dresser. I’ve never seen her in clothes like this before," they commented.

(Image credit: Getty)

Longtime royal fashion followers will know, however, that Princess Anne's pale green dress coat has long been a staple in her enviable closet.

The British equestrian famously wore the garment at the Royal Ascot in June 2019, just one month before she donned it again at a Palace of Holyroodhouse garden party. She also wore it at the Sydney Royal Easter Show during her three-day tour of Australia last year.