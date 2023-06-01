Queen Camilla elevates simple floral dress with baby-blue box jacket and it has the dreamiest scalloped edges!

Queen Camilla's baby-blue box jacket was the perfect addition to her green white and yellow floral dress as she attended an engagement close to her heart.

Queen Camilla stepped out for a royal engagement in Newmarket on Thursday, June 2023.

Her Majesty looked fantastic as she wore a pale powder blue jacket and a floral dress.

In other royal news, King Charles's sentimental gift he's got lined up to mark Princess Lilibet's special milestone.

The Queen was in Newmarket on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to visit the British Racing School to mark its 40th anniversary as a world-class center of excellence in the horse racing industry.

The Queen looked wonderful as she wore a highly patterned shirt dress in a botanical style from Samantha Cameron's fashion brand, Cefinn. This isn't the first time the Queen has been spotted wearing clothes from this brand or in fact this exact same dress that she has been snapped in many times in the past.

Queen Camilla's baby-blue box jacket was the perfect addition to this look and was the perfect cool cover-up that matched well with her summery dress.

Her Majesty also wore the Sole Bliss 'Ingrid' heels that supported her soles as she was on her feet for the engagement. The brand is Queen Camilla's favorite store to buy shoes from and prove that enduring style and comfort go hand in hand.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Elize Jacket, (£139.00) $290.00 | Hobbs The perfect cover-up with a boxy silhouette, the Elize jacket is much like the Queen's jacket and ideal for slipping on over your occasion outfits. The jacket is available in a variety of other shades and is made from recycled materials.

Fans loved the photos from this engagement posted by the Royal Family and many took to social media to complement Her Majesty. "Queen Camilla is such an inspiration a truly lovely person 👏," said one commenter.

"I always think Camilla looks so happy around animals. Her love of animals truly shows. Lovely post and pics! 😀🐎👑, " said another.

"It was a lovely engagement and fantastic to see Her Majesty in her element interacting with the animals! ❤️," said yet another royal fan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about Her Majesty's visit, Andrew Braithwaite, Chief Executive of the British Racing School said, "It was a huge honor to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to the British Racing School today and to be able to celebrate our 40th anniversary in her presence. Her Majesty has been a huge supporter of British Horseracing and it was wonderful to be able to show her the multitude of ways that the School contributes so much to the sport through the world-class courses that we offer to young people from all across the country.”

Megan, a current Foundation Course student at the British Racing School said, “It was really exciting to meet The Queen today. I was a bit nervous riding in front of her but fortunately everything went well and it was great to be able to chat to her about how much we all love racehorses.”