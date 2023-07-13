Princess Anne looks chic in pearly white textured blazer and dark teal dress

Princess Anne's pearly white blazer was the perfect textured summer cover-up as she attended important engagements in Chesterfield.

The Princess Royal has had a busy week of important engagements across the UK.

On Wednesday, July 12, the royal was snapped attending an engagement at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton shares ‘steel in a velvet glove’ qualities with this absent royal - and it’s not Princess Diana!

On July 12, Princess Anne visited Derbyshire to officially open the new Emergency Department at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital. For this engagement, the Princess met with the team at the Trust and learned about how this new facility has impacted the local community since its unofficial opening back in June.

Later in the day, the Princess visited the University of Derby's Chesterfield site. At the University the Princess unveiled a plaque to mark the new name of one of the training hospital wards, which is used by the health students at this university.

The ED was operationally opened on 21 June and has since seen more than 6k patients through its doors. Praise and appreciation is offered to everybody connected to the ED, supporting teams and those directly connected to the visit. What a legacy to be exceptionally proud of! pic.twitter.com/3q3iJRG6sfJuly 12, 2023 See more

For this busy day of engagements, the Princess wore a versatile outfit that perfectly suited both events. The Princess wore a textured pearly white double-breasted blazer over a midi-length teal dress. This sophisticated look was perfect on Her Royal Highness and oozed regal elegance without looking too unapproachable or ostentatious.

This is also a fantastic outfit to emulate with high street brands as there are several designers that sell similar blazers and dresses to the ones worn by the Princess Royal.

A post shared by Chesterfield Royal Hospital (@chesterfield_royal_hospital) A photo posted by on

Bouclé blazer (£49.00) $41.99| H&M Double-breasted blazer in a textured bouclé weave containing some wool. Collar, peak lapels and decorative metal buttons on the front. Fake front pockets with a flap, and a single back vent. Satin lining.

Structured Crepe Full-Skirted Midi Dress (£113.40) $194.40 |Karen Millen Crafted from signature structured crepe material, this midi dress exudes a luxurious feel. Padded shoulders add a directional element, while a fluid midi skirt exudes understated elegance. Style this piece with strappy heels for a refined desk-to-dinner ensemble.

In a strange addition to her look, the Princess wore a pair of white cotton gloves with her outfit. This was an unusual addition seeing as the weather was rather warm and humid on this July morning. However, there is a reason why Princess Anne always wears gloves for royal engagements - even in the summer!

As a Princess and public figure, Anne is constantly shaking hands with people when she is introduced to them - and as one of the busiest working royals, that's pretty much all the time! To combat any potential hygiene issues, the Princess reportedly chooses to wear gloves to avoid any direct contact with the people she is shaking hands with. This means she can avoid any germs or bacteria that live on people's hands.

Today we welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our Chesterfield site where she unveiled a plaque to mark the new name of one of our training hospital wards, which is used by health students as part of their learning #DerbyUni @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ZGAB46VsE8July 12, 2023 See more

To accessorize this look, the Princess wore a twin pearl necklace and a matching pair of double pearl drop studs. Princess Anne's 'understated' brooch was also a welcome addition to this look as she wore one of her favorite gold brooches.

Princess Anne's gold brooch, which she previously wore in 2021 to open Hartley Hospital, and on her January trip to Estonia with her husband Sir Tim Laurence reflects the royal's understated style and added subtle, simple glamour to the ensemble.