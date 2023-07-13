It’s been claimed Kate Middleton shares “steel in a velvet glove’ qualities with this absent royal - and it’s not Princess Diana!

The Princess of Wales reportedly has “some qualities” in common with the late Queen Mother who’s said to have been “always charming, gentle and much admired”.

According to a royal expert Kate Middleton has “earned her place” as a senior royal in a similar way to how the Queen Mother’s “opinion counted”.

Since becoming Princess of Wales in September last year Kate Middleton has been busier than ever, attending engagements across the country and launching the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us initiative. Some fans have declared they’re “exhausted just looking at” Kate’s busy schedule as she balances full-time royal life with being a mom-of-three. As she continues to prepare for her future role as Queen Consort, a royal expert has likened her “qualities” to that of an absent senior royal who was the “strength” behind her husband.

Getting candid with OK!, the BBC’s former Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond has reflected upon the Princess of Wales’ personality and according to her, Kate Middleton shares “steel in a velvet glove” qualities with the Queen Mother.

(Image credit: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“People always used to describe the Queen Mother as ‘steel in a velvet glove’. She was always charming, gentle and much admired,” Jennie claimed before describing just how influential Queen Elizabeth’s late mother really was behind closed doors.

The royal expert continued, “She was also the strength behind her husband, George VI, and at the Palace her opinion counted. I think Catherine has some of those same qualities.”

When it comes to Kate Middleton, Jennie expressed her belief that she has “earned her place” as one of the most senior members of the immediate and extended Royal Family. Since Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 she has also reportedly gone on to receive the respect of not only the public but her fellow royals too as she learnt the ropes of her new role.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

“She has learned the craft of being royal over a number of years and earned her place as a senior member of the family,” Jennie said. “Gradually, she has also earned the respect of the public and, I believe, of the rest of the family. We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen.”

Sharing “steel in a velvet glove” qualities with the Queen Mother, Kate has now become one of the most popular and influential royals who’s been actively embracing a more personal, modern approach for the monarchy, taking selfies and hugging fans on engagements. Sadly, the Queen Mother passed away in 2002 only a year after Prince William met his future wife.

(Image credit: Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Throughout her time as Queen, the Queen Mother was equally inspirational and was known for some pretty iconic quotes. This included her bold response to being advised to leave for North America during the Second World War.

“The children won't go without me. I won't leave the King. And the King will never leave,” she famously declared and was even in Buckingham Palace when it was bombed in 1940. Now it seems Kate Middleton could be continuing her legacy as the “strength behind” her husband and a much-admired royal.