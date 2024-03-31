Princess Anne's chic spring outfit is one we're desperate to recreate

Princess Anne has cemented the mint green coat as a spring wardrobe staple, arriving at today's Easter Sunday service in a stunning knee length number.

The Royal Family's Easter Sunday is shaping up to be a little different than their usual celebrations. The family arrived separately in cars to their Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, forgoing their usual walk to the church, and Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three young children were noticeably missing from the morning's festivities.

But there were no complaints from royal fans as the members who did attend made sure to delight with their fashion choices this year. It was Princess Anne who stole the show, ever the trendsetter, and we're desperate to recreate her stunning look.

The beautiful wool mix mint green coat she opted to wear this morning has long been one of her favourites, with old photos suggesting it's been a staple of her spring wardrobe since 2015.

The smart statement collar, impeccable fit, and spring-ready mint green colour of the jacket made it the perfect choice for the Easter church service, striking a brilliant balance between smart and casual - though she's not afraid to go completely casual like with her practical mac and trench coat hybrid that she wore earlier this year.

Paired with brown accessories, including tan leather gloves, her favourite House of Bruar tasseled suede riding boots, and a slouchy brown suede handbag, Princess Anne has cemented the mint green coat as this spring's must have outerwear.

However, while Princess Anne has often stepped out in this exact coat over the near-decade she's owned it, the coat's brand has remained elusive for all of that time with no one being quite sure exactly what style it is or where it is from.

But luckily for those of us who want to recreate the look, green is one of this seaon's trending colours, with many of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2024 coming in the shade. That means there are a variety of coats and jackets available in many green-ish shades, from sage green to mint, from olive to pistachio, available across the internet.