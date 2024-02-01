Princess Anne's favourite mac and trench coat hybrid is an outdoor staple all year round

Princess Anne’s go-to mac-trench coat hybrid is the perfect practical staple all year round and it’s one of her favourite pieces.

When it comes to the best winter coats many of us might be drawn to wool options for cosiness but with the weather in the UK so unpredictable, there’s something to be said for a classic mac or a trench coat. Easy to layer with one of your best wool jumpers, they work all year round and Princess Anne’s mac-trench coat hybrid has showcased how practical yet elegant they can be. Combining elements reminiscent of both styles, the Princess Royal’s coat was longline and in a soft light beige shade that makes it incredibly versatile.

She wore it for a visit to Nantwich where she attended the opening of the Reaseheath Equestrian College on 30th January. Princess Anne’s mac-trench coat hybrid featured the single breasted design more common with macs and had the appearance of being made of raincoat fabric.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The large pockets were perfect for carrying any light essentials and whilst the senior royal’s coat didn’t have the waist-belt associated with trench coats, it did have the traditional storm shield across the back. This added another level of detail and structure to Princess Anne’s coat which was quite relaxed and casual.

She chose to wear the collar of her coat slightly turned up and the inside fabric was a gorgeous green. Although the shade was far more earthy than the pistachio and lime green tones that are the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024, it provided contrast and complemented Princess Anne’s dark navy outfit.

Showcasing how brilliant a mac or trench coat (or, like hers, a mix of the two) can be as a layering piece, the King’s sister wore a navy coat underneath with matching blue, suede knee high boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She accessorised with a powder blue scarf to lift the outfit’s more muted colour palette and the soft beige shade of the coat means that it would look equally fabulous styled with pastel items in the spring and summer when the weather is still a little chilly or rainy.

Whether you prefer a more structured trench coat or a classic mac, these styles are stunning staples to have in your wardrobe. Both can be dressed up and a trench coat in particular can take you from work in the day to an evening occasion, but they’re also great to wear with trainers if you want to embrace their practicality.

(Image credit: Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Princess Anne’s mac-trench coat hybrid is one she’s previously worn in New Zealand during a visit last year. Her latest look was a great choice as she toured the Riding for the Disabled’s (RDA) Reaseheath Equestrian College facilities and met with some young riders. The Princess Royal is President of the RDA and the charity provides fun activities to over 17,000 children and adults with disabilities.