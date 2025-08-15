Princess Anne's birthday celebrations include 'just gorgeous' rarely seen royal family footage

Princess Anne celebrated a milestone birthday on August 15, with the Princess Royal turning 75. To mark the occasion, a new photo taken by John Swannell was shared on the official Royal Family social media accounts.

It was a touching nod to tradition, as John Swannell had previously been chosen to take the Princess’s 40th, 50th, and 60th birthday portraits.

In the photo, Anne is wearing a red, belted shirt dress with pearl jewellery as she poses in the garden of her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire.

That wasn’t the only post shared in honour of the Princess Royal. Posting to the Royal Family’s Instagram account on Thursday evening, a collection of vignettes and private family moments was shared with fans.

The caption for the heart-warming post read, “Happy memories ahead of The Princess’s 75th birthday tomorrow…”

The footage - which one fan described as “just gorgeous” in the comments - included tender moments of a young Queen Elizabeth II holding Princess Anne as a baby while Prince Philip carries a young King Charles over to the pair.

Anne’s grandparents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, are also seen doting over their family in the footage.

Later in the clips, there’s cute moments of Anne as a toddler walking with her brother on board a ship, playing around in the gardens with her father and some of their dogs, and fostering her well-known love for horses from a very early age.

In July of 2025, as an early celebration of the milestone birthday, the Royal Mint unveiled the first-ever official UK coin to honour Princess Anne, “in recognition of her unwavering commitment to the Crown.”

In keeping with her hard-working reputation, the Princess decided against any large-scale parties or public commemorations. Instead, in June, she hosted more than 100 of her charities at Buckingham Palace.

This is in keeping with one of the Princess's alleged 'birthday rules' which reportedly sees her only celebrate those that end in a zero and not in a five.

Per reports, she’ll spend this birthday sailing around the Western Isles of Scotland with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.