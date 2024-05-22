Prince William’s special role in Prince Louis’s bedtime routine at Adelaide Cottage is a much-loved family tradition

Prince William’s special role in Prince Louis’s bedtime routine at Adelaide Cottage has been revealed and it’s adorable.

The future King has often mentioned his children at engagements and he's just revealed that he has a very special role to play at Prince Louis’s bedtime. Swapping the family’s Adelaide Cottage home for the gardens of Buckingham Palace for the day, the Prince of Wales attended his first Garden Party of the year. Whilst talking to guests in the rain Prince William was given a book written by aspiring author Rowan Aderyn. The title, Homewards, is the same name as the five-year locally-led programme to end homelessness launched by the Prince and Princess of Wales last year and Rowan is part of the team in Newport.

The book is understood to focus on a boy called Jack who finds himself without a home and Prince William reportedly promised Rowan that he’d be reading it to Prince Louis. According to Hello!, he responded, “This is great, so inspirational. I'll read this to Louis tonight at bedtime”.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Even after a busy day in London Prince William was still determined to be back in time to read six-year-old Prince Louis his bedtime story. From the way the senior royal talked about it, it seems as though he thoroughly enjoys this routine and that he wants his kids to experience thoughtful and “inspirational” stories.

Although he only mentioned Prince Louis, it’s likely that bedtime stories with their doting dad is something Prince George and Charlotte still enjoy in the evenings too. They certainly used to, as Prince William once described Julia Donaldson Room on the Broom as a being popular with his children.

As per the Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate were visiting an Ice Cream Parlour in Wales in 2020 when he spotted a child carrying this best-selling title and remarked, “I read this to our children all the time”. He'd met the author Julia when she received her CBE for services to literature and added that he’d asked her if she realised “how many parents [she had] saved at bedtime”.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Prince William’s special role at bedtime is something he has to share, though, as King Charles apparently also loves reading books to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

Queen Camilla has spoken glowingly of his talent for voicing different characters, telling the Daily Mail in 2022 that, “his grandchildren aren’t [too old to be read stories] and he’s very good because he does all these voices for them. He loves Babar the Elephant. They are such lovely books, I think all ages love them, even grown-ups.”

She also previously revealed that His Majesty used to love reading to her grandchildren too, especially the Harry Potter books. Whether it’s King Charles or Prince William reading the stories to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, it’s a lovely family tradition that they’ve upheld.

To help gather them all in the same place and prepare them for bedtime Prince William also has another activity up his sleeve and that’s enjoying a David Attenborough nature documentary together.

As reported by The Sun, he explained during a BBC Radio 4 interview alongside Sir David that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis come “herding in” if he shouts that they’re going to watch one of his documentaries.

"It's the easiest way to catch my children and get them ready for bedtime,” Prince William said.