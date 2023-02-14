Prince William and Kate Middleton facing stressful Valentine’s Day this year

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day could be a little hectic this year thanks to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Valentine’s Day could be stressful. Seen here together visiting the National Maritime Museum Cornwall
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Valentine’s Day could be stressful this year after a busy few weeks packed with royal engagements. 

After an intense start to the year amid the shocking allegations that were unveiled in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, not to mention plenty of visits, many fans might be expecting the Prince and Princess of Wales will be enjoying a well-deserved relaxing Valentine’s Day. Reports have suggested that we won’t be seeing the future King and Queen Consort stepping out for several days now. However, whilst Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly won’t be undertaking public engagements for several days, their schedule could remain stressful this February 14. 

The couple might not have time to try out Carole Middleton’s cheap Valentine’s Day date idea as Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are currently off school. Last year Prince William and Kate confirmed their Windsor move and the three kids started at Lambrook School in September 2022. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

According to the school’s term dates (opens in new tab), the February half-term break started on Friday February 10th and the pupils will return to school on Monday February 20th. This means that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis currently have plenty of free time to see friends and enjoy their favorite hobbies. 

It could also mean that their parents will be kept busy giving lifts, organizing play dates and spending quality time with them. An insider previously claimed to People (opens in new tab) that Kate in particular is very hands-on when it comes to running “things at home with the kids and the schedules”. 

"She is hugely involved in every single part of their day,” they went on to allege and perhaps the same could be said of their social lives outside of school. 

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Christmas Day service

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The three young royals are known for their love of various sports - many of which the Prince and Princess of Wales are fans of too. They’ve been spotted out for family bike rides and it’s been claimed Prince William and Princess Kate were teaching them how to sail too. 

With several days now open for them all to enjoy many of these things and given how engaged and involved both royals are understood to be as parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Valentine’s Day might end up being a little stressful as they try to accommodate everyone’s schedules. 

However, even if they don’t get a very relaxing Valentine’s Day, they’ll likely try and find some quiet time to spend alone together even if that’s in the evening when the kids are in bed.  

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Opening up to Us Weekly (opens in new tab) last year a source claimed that Prince William surprised his wife with a bouquet of roses and a heart-felt note in 2022, but added that their preferred date nights are reportedly generally quite home-orientated and low-key.

“William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill. They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count,” the source alleged. 

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest