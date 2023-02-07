Carole Middleton shares innovative Valentine's Day date idea for staying under 'budget' this year

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton has shared her refreshingly cheap date idea for Valentine's Day, proving you don't need to splash the cash to celebrate like a royal.

Carole Middleton has revealed her innovative yet cheap Valentine's Day date idea, and it's surprisingly simpler than you'd expect.

The Princess of Wales's mother is no stranger to celebrating events within a budget, having established her party supplies business back in 1987 to help parents create special birthday parties without breaking the bank.

Carole Middleton may be a multimillionaire businesswoman, but that doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy the simpler pleasures of life.

The Princess of Wales’s mother has shared her cheap Valentine’s Day date idea ahead of the romantic event next week, and let’s just say - it’s a lot simpler than you might expect.

Since establishing Party Pieces in 1987, Carole has spent the last three decades making special occasions that little bit more festive with her company's extensive range of party supplies. From Christmas decorations to birthday cake accessories, the 68-year-old’s shop is heaving with everything you need to DIY your dream event at home.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Never one to miss an opportunity to celebrate, it appears that Kate Middleton's mother is already getting ready for the next holiday on her social calendar. Just last week, Carole shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to her grandchild, Rose, which is reportedly the name of Pippa Middleton's daughter.

Taking to her Party Pieces' Instagram again on Friday, the former British Airways employee shared her Valentine's ‘date idea box’ with fans, which can be bought on the Party Pieces website for £12.99. The wooden box comes with 75 customizable date cards, where you can jot down ideas for how to spend quality time with your loved one. The gift also provides tabs that allow you to categorize your dates into 'Date Nights In', 'Dates Nights Out', 'Dates to Save for', ‘Anniversary’ dates, and ‘Budget’ dates.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

To get you started, Carole has even added her own idea to the box's stationery.

If you look closely at the Instagram photo, the words "Takeaway and a movie" can be seen written on one of its heart-embellished cards. The cheap date idea has likely already been tried and tested by her royal daughter, who is known to enjoy a meal delivery with her husband from time to time. It's understood that Kate Middleton and Prince William's favorite healthy takeouts include sushi and Indian food, with the princess revealing in 2017 that 'curry' is her 'definitely' her first preference.

