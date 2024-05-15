Prince Louis's special gift passed on by Prince William is a sweet reminder of his career dream
Prince Louis has described his dream job before and this thoughtful gift is totally in-keeping with his chosen field of work
Prince Louis has reportedly been given a special gift passed on by Prince William that's a sweet reminder of dream career field.
Prince Louis might only be six years old but he’s made quite the impression on fans over the years with his cheeky antics. From sticking his tongue out at mum Kate over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to blowing out Princess Charlotte’s candle at the Together at Christmas carol concert last year, he’s frequently showcased his confidence in public. We’ve also been treated to more than a few Louis anecdotes and last year the Prince reportedly revealed his dream of taking to the skies. Now Prince William has reportedly been given a special gift for Prince Louis that’s totally in-keeping with his son's flying career aspirations.
On 13th May Prince William and King Charles attended a ceremony where the Prince of Wales officially became Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The regiment are then said to have given the Prince of Wales three wooden helicopters for his children.
According to The Mirror, Prince William also received an AAC tartan wrap for the Princess of Wales and a scarf for himself. The wooden helicopters, though, are especially thoughtful as Prince Louis has an ambition to have a career in flying.
The Wales family took part in a day of volunteering for The Big Help Out during the coronation weekend in 2023 and Prince Louis was very enthusiastic with the painting. However, according to the Daily Mail, when a volunteer asked if he might want to be a painter when he grows up, Prince Louis apparently replied, "No, a fighter pilot".
This might not come as such a huge surprise given how many qualified pilots there are in his family.
The Prince of Wales worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot after completing training with the RAF, whilst King Charles served in the RAF as well as the Royal Navy. His Majesty is currently Commodore-in-Chief of the RAF and held Prince William’s new role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Air Corps for 32 years.
Prince Louis seems to have been inspired by his dad and grandfather’s flying careers even if his desire to become a fighter pilot specifically isn’t directly following in their footsteps. In any case, the wooden helicopter gift is a lovely reminder of his dad Prince William’s piloting skills and the future King has flown his family by helicopter several times before.
Like many of his fellow royals Prince Louis, who is currently fourth in the royal line of succession, could end up pursuing some kind of military career in the future, possibly with the RAF.
The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond certainly believes it’s likely that Prince William and Kate will encourage their youngest child to “explore life" outside the Royal Family.
"I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold… it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished," she suggested to OK! magazine. "I’m sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love. And from there they will want him to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King."
