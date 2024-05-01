Prince Louis' utterly adorable request to copy Princess Charlotte during special Strictly Come Dancing visit

Prince Louis's adorable request to be just like his older sister, Princess Charlotte, during their visit to the Strictly Come Dancing studio has been revealed by judge Shirley Ballas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales make an effort to try to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as much of a normal upbringing at possible. The family reside at the modest four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage near Windsor and it's believed that the children are sheltered from the pressures of the royal spotlight as much as they can be.

However, being the children of the man who is first in the royal line of succession does come with some differences - and some perks, too. One special treat being that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were able to visit the set of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in December last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a trip to Hertfordshire's Elstree studios with mum, Kate Middleton, the two youngest of the Wales children were able to see behind the scenes of the smash hit dance show and even meet with iconic judge, Shirley Ballas.

Shirley recently shared details of her special day with the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, revealing one particularly sweet moment.

The ballroom pro recalled a super cute interaction that shows just how much Prince Louis admires his older sister, which occurred when the two little ones were given some presents.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They are beautiful. When they visited we had these crowns on set, so I thought it would be a nice idea to give the little girl a crown and I got him a nice box of sweets," Shirley told The Sun.

Despite his sweet treat, Louis, whose sixth birthday was recently marked with a new official photograph, was envious of Charlotte's impressive new accessory.

Shirley added, "He went, 'I want one of those' and pointed at the crown. So we had to go and find him a little crown."

Touching on the royal children's impeccable manners, she went on to say, "They’re beautifully polite children. They had an absolute ball."