Prince Louis' missing finger is baffling fans in new picture
In a new photograph released by the Prince and Princess of Wales it appears that Prince Louis is missing finger - but what's really going on?
Prince Louis' missing finger is baffling fans as they can't help but spot the missing body part in a recent image released by the family.
On December 10th, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their family Christmas card for 2023 which depicted the fivesome in matching crisp white shirts and blue jeans. The Royal Family 2023 Christmas card had many people complimenting the young royals as they commented how much Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked like other members of the Royal Family. However, there was something rather unusual about the image that had fans all saying the same thing.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Fans were quick to comment that the image was rather unusual and they believed that Prince Louis's finger was missing in the image.
"Gorgeous photo! What happened to Prince Louis' finger? It looks like its missing," said one commenter. "Is Prince Louis missing a finger…?" agreed another. "Excuse me but where is Prince Louis' finger," added a third.
Some hypothesised that the Prince Louis' missing finger was down to poor photoshopping. "Is Prince Louis really missing a finger or is that bad photoshop???" said one commenter."Ok and also is Prince Louis missing a finger? What in the AI is going on?" said another.
Of course, the Prince isn't missing a finger, and it's likely that the lighting was slightly off and made it look like there was more of a gap in Louis's hand than there is.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
In a strange but sweet coincidence, this isn't the first time that Prince Louis's finger has caught the attention of fans. Last week, during Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Concert, the Prince was walking next to his mother and idly held onto her coat by placing his finger through the buttonhole of her coat.
Royal fans loved this simple but sweet moment and took to social media to coo over the images. "Love how Prince Louis has his finger through his mum's coat buttonhole," said one commenter."Prince Louis’ finger through his mama’s coat buttonhole is too cute," said another."Catherine and her youngest baby It’s Prince Louis’ finger in her buttonhole for me!" said a third.
A hilarious moment between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Carol Concert as the mischievous youngster pranked his older sister as they giggled and he leant over her to blow out her candle, while Kate looked on a pulled a face at her cheeky children.
