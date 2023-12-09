Hilarious moment between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte steals the show at Kate Middleton’s Carol Concert

Everyone with a younger sibling has related to a hilarious moment between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – and it’s completely stolen the show at Kate Middleton’s third annual Christmas carol concert.

Looking dapper in his navy coat and matching blue boots, the rambunctious youngster made his older sister, Princess Charlotte, giggle as he naughtily leant over to blow out her candle during their carol singing.

What else are little brothers for? The well-behaved Charlotte took it all in good spirits, laughing along before following her family into Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and Kate’s children also took part in an adorable gesture at the service. The three royal children were reported to have written their own Christmas cards for children who might be struggling this holiday season, posting them in a special post box.

The post box is a new feature of the annual Christmas Carol Service and the idea is for all children to send handmade Christmas cards and best wishes to other youngsters facing tougher times.

The three young royals were shown posting their hand-crafted cards and letters, with Prince George’s being addressed to a boy named Tony.

Some have suggested this is a letter to Tony Hudgell, the nine-year-old boy who has raised millions of pounds walking long distances on prosthetics after his legs were amputated in infancy after shocking abuse.

The youngster met the Princess of Wales just a few days ago when the royal opened a new unit at Evelina London Children's Hospital.

It was the first time for young Louis to join his family for the special event – and there were plenty other youngsters invited as the event was specially geared towards children this year.

The Christmas concert — featuring performances by Westminster Abbey's choir, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and more as well as a reading given by Prince William — is linked to the Princess of Wales’s Shaping Us campaign, which focuses on her mission to support children during the early years of their lives.

Princess Beatrice brought her stepson Christopher Woolf (known by the nickname Wolfie), and Peter Phillips' two daughters - Savannah and Isla - also joined their royal relatives. Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman also brought their children.

Among the highlights of the service, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier performed a song on John Lennon’s piano, which was formerly owned by Wham! singer George Michael.

Other notable guests included actor Jim Broadbent, singer Beverly Knight, and Prince William reportedly gave a poignant reading.