Prince Harry’s surprising remarks about Prince Andrew and ‘shameful’ Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Prince Harry's memoir reportedly includes a conversation he allegedly had with Meghan Markle that brought up Prince Andrew

Prince Harry's surprising remarks about Prince Andrew in Spare revealed, seen here the two of them on different occasions
(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Prince Harry is alleged to have made surprising remarks about Prince Andrew and the “shameful” Jeffrey Epstein in his memoir.  

Although the official release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is January 10 a number of shocking revelations have emerged in the wake of the book being published early in Spain allegedly by mistake and then being translated by other sources into English. These include Prince Harry’s reported final words to the Queen and the claim that Prince Harry felt Prince William was “gone forever” after he married Kate Middleton. 

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), the Duke of Sussex also reportedly made direct reference to Prince Andrew in his new memoir - surprisingly in relation to security. He has allegedly described the Jeffrey Epstein affair as a “shameful scandal” and recalled once reassuring Meghan Markle that given his uncle still has security they would “never” lose theirs.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Last year, the Duke of York, who is eighth in the royal line of succession, is understood to have reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre. Virginia had filed a civil case against him in a New York court in 2021, alleging that she was the victim of sexual abuse by Prince Andrew when she was 17. The Duke of York has consistently and vehemently denied the accusations against him. 

The Daily Mail has now suggested that in Spare, Prince Harry reportedly recounted how he was asked by Meghan about whether they’d be stripped of their security detail when they “stepped back” as senior royals. He is said to have written that he told her there was an “implicit promise” and an “obligation” to protect them before bringing up Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry is alleged to have continued, “Never. Not in this climate of hate. And not after what happened to my mother. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Peter Phillips, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Despite being embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, no one had even suggested removing his security. People have had plenty of reasons to complain about us, sex crimes weren’t one of them,” it’s claimed the Prince added. 

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and has rarely been seen publicly at major events since. And whilst the Duke of York has retained his, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped of their royal security after they made the move to settle in their Santa Barbara mansion

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Since then they’re understood to have funded their own private protection. Last year Prince Harry shared fears he’s “not safe” in the UK because of ‘inherited risk’ and filed a claim for the Home Office to review the decision to not allow the Sussexes to pay for their own police protection in the UK.

Prince Harry was later “satisfied” by “cast iron assurances” and returned to the UK in June 2022 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, accompanied by Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.  

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest