Prince Harry to be 'written out' of King Charles' coronation celebrations

Royal sources have claimed that Prince Harry will no longer have a place in the King's coronation, set to take place in May this year.

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has been released by the press in the past few weeks.

This book has caused a media storm around the Royal Family and has left the Duke of Sussex in a precarious position within the family.

In the past few weeks, there have been signs that Prince Harry could reject King Charles' coronation invitation, which is scheduled to take place in May 2023. However, it has now been suggested that it is the Duke of Sussex who will be written out of these celebrations by the Royal Family, and will not watch as his father ascends to the throne.

The Royal editor for the Sunday Times revealed on Twitter, "Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the Coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role."

In his autobiography, Prince Harry said Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' during physical 'attack'. It was also revealed that Prince Harry felt Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after 2011 marriage to Kate Middleton.

A close friend of Prince William also told The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) that Prince William will not speak up about the allegations made by the Duke of Sussex in his book. "He won’t retaliate, he never would, because he’s dignified and unbelievably loyal. William is a sitting duck because Harry knows he isn’t going to retaliate. How many shots can you take at a sitting duck?"

"It’s cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches. He’s keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country," he added.

“He’s anxious and he’s sad,” revealed the same friend. "He’s concentrating on his wife and his children, that’s what he has. He has to focus on them, and look out for the rest of the royal family. He’s handling it so well on the outside — inside he’s burning."

Another friend also told the newspaper that they will be planning how best to proceed will royal events, without Prince Harry. "William will be going through a range of emotions — anger, concern and worry — not just for his family but how all this is going to affect the institution. He will be thinking strategically and grappling with the personal versus the institutional reaction. We know how closely he followed his grandmother’s example, and the institutional response may win the day over the personal. But he is staunchly protective of his own family, and he’s not just going to roll over."