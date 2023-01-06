Prince Harry details trip to 'woman with powers' who claimed to be able to help him 'relay message' to Princess Diana

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has revealed that he visited a woman who "claimed to have 'powers'" that would allow her to "relay a message" to Princess Diana in the aftermath of her death.

An extract of his upcoming memoir, Spare, details how the Duke of Sussex visited the woman after being recommended to her by trusted friends.

In his highly-anticipated autobiography, Spare, the Duke of Sussex explains that he contacted the individual – whose name and occupation remain unknown – after his trusted friends had recommended her to him.

At the time, the royal was hoping to find answers that could help him process the grief of losing his mother. Princess Diana died in Paris in August 1997 in a tragic car crash after her vehicle was chased by paparazzi through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

The account comes in the later part of the Duke of Sussex's book, of which a copy has been obtained by the Guardian (opens in new tab) ahead of its official release on January 10.

(Image credit: Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry writes he "felt an energy" from the "minute" he sat down with the woman, despite recognizing that there was a "high-percentage chance of humbuggery" involved in the meeting. The duke then recalls that the woman told him, "Your mother is with you", before adding that she knew he was "looking for clarity" and "feels your confusion." The woman also said that Princess Diana knew he had “so many questions" and reassured him that the answers would come in time.

"You’re living the life she couldn’t," the woman added. "You’re living the life she wanted for you."

Princess Diana with Prince Harry as a toddler (Image credit: Getty)

Harry also revealed that the woman offered him "a sign" that his mother's presence was still with him by describing an incident that occurred around Christmastime.

"Your mother says … something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?" she said.

Prince Harry immediately filled in the blanks, replying, "Archie tried to fix it." According to the duke, a Christmas tree ornament shaped like his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was accidentally smashed by his son, Archie. The woman told Harry that Diana knew about the blunder and even had a "bit of a giggle" about it.

Elsewhere in Spare, Prince Harry claimed that Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' during a physical 'attack' at Nottingham Cottage in 2019. The Duke of Sussex also accused his older brother of 'parrot[ing of] the press narrative' after he called Meghan Markle 'abrasive', 'difficult', and 'rude'.

woman&home has reached out to the Prince of Wales and his press team for comment and is awaiting a response.

