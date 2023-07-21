Prince George's 'close-knit' support that Kate Middleton and Prince William are keen for him to have at Eton

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George is reportedly set to go on to attend Eton College with a group of close-knit school friends, with Prince William and Kate Middleton said to be keen for him to have their support there.

Rumours have been swirling about the potential of Prince George following in his father's footsteps and going on to attend the elite Eton College when he finishes at Lambrook School.

George was seen on a tour of the prestigious boarding school with his parents earlier this year, amid reports that he has enrolled for attendance when he is 13-years-old - and now it's been claimed his best friends are set to do the same.

Following reports that Prince George is set to replicate Prince William and Prince Harry's choices by attending the famous Eton College when he leaves Lambrook School, it's now been revealed that the future King, who is second in the line of succession, has a close group of friends who will follow him there, too.

Despite the fact that Eton students don't start at the boarding school until they turn 13, enrolment is done years before, ahead of a child's tenth birthday.

With George marking the milestone birthday on July 22nd, the decision on whether to enrol him to Eton will have already been made - and it's thought that he won't be going alone.

According to a royal source, George has a group of Lambrook pals who will also be going on to become Etonians - and this is something that the Prince and Princess of Wales are pleased about.

Speaking to OK!, the insider said, "George is already ensuring that his close-knit circle of friends follow him to Eton. Four of them are very close and are all set to go to Eton together.

"William and Kate are keen to ensure that his group follow him to the upper school so that he has a solid and trusted friend base around him," they added.

Prince George's birthday weekend will be marked with a sweet gathering of family and friends, with both the royals and the Middletons in attendance - and Kate will, no doubt, make the cake.

"The King and Camilla are due to attend along with Kate’s parents and family," the royal source added, continuing to say, "There will also be some of George’s friends from school in attendance."