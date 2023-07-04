The huge decision on Prince George's future that will have now been made

A big decision about Prince George's future will have now been made, with the deadline for the huge choice having come and gone just days ago.

Despite the fact that Prince George still has until the age of 13 to attend Lambrook School nearby Adelaide Cottage, where he currently studies along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, a big decision about the nine-year-old's future education will have already been made.

The future King, who is second in the royal line of succession after father Prince William, was seen looking around the iconic Eton College with his parents last month, ahead of a vital deadline day.

For children wanting to go on to attend the elite boys' boarding school when they turn 13, enrolment for Eton must be done by June 30th in the year they turn 10-years-old.

With Prince George set to mark his 10th birthday on July 22nd, the decision on whether he will follow in his father's footsteps and become an Etonian when he is 13 will have been made by now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William started at Eton, which educates boys aged 13 to 18, back in 1995, with his younger brother Prince Harry joining him at the school in 1998.

If William and Princess Catherine have decided that Eton is the right fit for Prince George, his enrolment will have been completed by the end of June, beginning the countdown for their eldest son's first day in a few years.

Meanwhile it's unknown where George will continue his education after Lambrook if Eton isn't on the cards for the young prince.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George's place at Eton won't come cheap for Prince William and Princess Catherine, however. One term at the school currently costs £15,432 - along with a £400 fee payable just for registering.

The deadline for Prince George's big Eton decision came amid reports that Princess Charlotte could go on to make history as one of the first girls to attend the esteemed school, with plans to allow girls to attend said to be in the works.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eton's Provost Lord William Waldegrave previously told the Daily Mail that Eton, which has a 600-year history of exclusively educating boys, will allow girls to attend in "due course".

"Every year, the governors of Eton consider whether Eton should go co-ed," he told the publication, adding, "And we don't quite decide. But, of course, we will go co-ed in due course."

While Princess Charlotte is still only eight-years-old, it's likely that Eton could be an option that is open to her by the time the decision about her next school steps is being made.