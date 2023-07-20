Kate Middleton's sweet but very normal birthday tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton once revealed the super sweet tradition she does for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to make sure their birthdays have a sense of normality.

With Prince George's 10th birthday just around the corner, Prince William and Princess Catherine will no doubt be preparing for a weekend of celebrations to mark their first-born son's milestone day.

The Princess of Wales once revealed that she keeps things simple and homely when it comes to making her children's birthday cakes and tends to stay up late into the night preparing them.

It's almost been a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their first son, Prince George, into the world.

The future King, who is second in the line of succession, will mark his 10th birthday on July 22nd, and will no doubt enjoy a day of celebrations with the Wales family.

Young George's birthday will also most likely involve a homemade cake, whipped up by none other than Princess Catherine herself, who has previously revealed that it's become a tradition for her to stay up late baking for her children's birthdays.

During her appearance on Mary Berry's Christmas special A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate admittied, "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much.

"But I love it," the future Queen Consort added.

And with Prince George about to turn 10 and bordering his teen years, the young prince is preparing for what will await him when he leaves Lambrook School.

George was spotted with his parents on a tour of Eton College, the prestigious boarding school that both Prince William and Prince Harry attended when they were young boys.

With enrolment at the school having to be completed before a future pupil turns 10, it's been reported that we will see Prince George become an Eton student when he is 13-years-old and the time comes for him to start a new school.

Royal sources have claimed that George is set to become an Eton student alongside a close group of school friends, with an insider telling OK!, "George is already ensuring that his close-knit circle of friends follow him to Eton. Four of them are very close and are all set to go to Eton together.

"William and Kate are keen to ensure that his group follow him to the upper school so that he has a solid and trusted friend base around him."

George currently attends Lambrook alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the Wales children having started new at the school in September after the family departed their home at Kensington Palace and moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.