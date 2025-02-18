Kate Middleton's sweet update proves Prince George has inherited her skill for special activity
The Princess of Wales is keeping her children busy with creative activities over the school break
The Princess of Wales is keeping Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis busy over their half-term break from school with a creative family activity - and the snaps she's shared of it prove Prince George has inherited her love for art.
Like many parents across the UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to keep their kids busy as they enjoy their first half-term of 2025. And while it's been reported that the family will enjoy a sunny holiday with Carole Middleton before the kids go back to school, they're currently still at their Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage - and Kate is keeping Prince George, Charlotte and Louis busy with some creative activities.
Taking to Instagram, Kate showed off her children's artistic aptitude with a snap of the portraits they had drawn of each other during a creative afternoon. With Louis' in the top left, Charlotte's top right, George's bottom left and Kate's bottom right, it's clear that they all share a love for drawing, but royal fans are all saying that George in particular is 'so talented' and has clearly picked up his mum's aptitude for drawing.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Can we see these portraits going down as some of the Royal Family's best portraits of all time? Royal fans can, with one writing in the comments, "What an artist Prince George is," while another added, "Wow! George's drawing is really good, don't think I could draw that good and I'm 58!"
A third highlighted how George seems to take after his mum with his drawing skills, writing, "George got it from his mom! Someone convince the Princess to show us her sketches! We know she’s a talented artist!"
More than a fun activity to keep kids busy on rainy days, Kate explained in the caption of her post that specifically drawing portraits of friends and family members can have many benefits - and not just for kids, but for people of all ages.
She wrote, "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!"
We're sure the family shared tonnes of laughter as they posed for their portraits, as well as some more relaxing quiet time while their focus fell on picking out the perfect colours, creating smooth lines and replicating each other's self on the page - it sounds like a lovely afternoon.
Even if you're not artistically inclined like Kate or George, drawing is a great activity to help you wind down. If you're looking for simple and easy ways to reduce cortisol levels and find a little more peace in your day-to-day, there's few budget and time friendly ways that work better than unwinding with a pencil and paper, or a colouring book - it's a real no-brainer way to de-stress.
Kate's post comes as the Centre for Early Childhood, which was founded in 2021 as part of her Royal Foundation and Shaping Us Campaign, launches a free activity pack in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.
Aimed at families with young children, the pack includes ideas for a variety of creative activities families can do together during the half-term, from creating portraits like George, Charlotte and Louis have done, to simply looking at pictures or photos and talking about the people in them - we're sure the Wales family have enjoyed doing both!
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
