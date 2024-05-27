Visiting one of the best places for a sunny holiday will give you peace of mind and mean you can enjoy your trip without (hopefully) having to worry about the weather.

From Thailand to Spain to the USA, there are many destinations that are known for their sunny dispositions and reliable weather. Just make sure to check the weather for whichever month you want to book for, as not everywhere offers year-round sunshine.

So whether you want guaranteed beach weather, tropical island living or an energetic city centre break, these are the 32 best places to visit for a sunny holiday...

32 best places for a sunny holiday

1. Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for year-round sunshine, you won't find much more reliable than sunny Los Angeles. Spend some time in the city exploring West Hollywood and all the cinematic gems it has to offer, head down to Santa Monica or Venice Beach for an oceanside break or venture out to Malibu for a touch of chilled luxury.

2. Dubai, UAE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a summer holiday that is guaranteed to bring the heat, look no further than the UAE. In recent years, Dubai has become a must-go travel spot for its opulent hotels, luxury service and reliable heat. But be warned, if you're a beach lover, this might not be the place for you in the summer months, as with circa 40-degree heat, you'll need to be by the chilled pool!

3. Seville, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The south of Spain is known for having reliable sunny weather and Seville is no exception. Lounge by the pool or spend some time walking the pretty streets and exploring the Moorish influences. And don't miss their famous Flamenco clubs for a fun evening out.

4. Greek Islands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Greek Islands are one of the places in Europe where you're still guaranteed sun even early in the summer season. Visit Naxos for the best sandy beaches, Kefalonia for a laidback atmosphere or Mykonos for the fanciest hotels and a few fun nights out. Visit one or opt for a little island-hopping trip!

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Croatia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a few lovely and very sunny destinations you could head to in Croatia. The city of Split is a popular seaside destination, while Dubrovnik is known for its walled Old Town and the capital of Zagreb has a whole host of cultural attractions to see. Or travel around and see the country's beautiful nature spots and national parks.

6. Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you want a cultural city break, a calm beach resort or a host of historical landmarks to explore, Mexico has so much to offer. Head to Mexico City to learn all about the country's delicious food, or explore the Mayan ruins or the country's many underwater cenotes. Or spend some time at a luxury hotel in the Riviera Maya or Isla Holbox. You may get a few clouds here and there, but for the most part, it's sunny.

7. Bali, Indonesia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bali is the place to go if you want a relaxing time in the sun and nature without having to fork out too much spending money. It does have its cloudy moments - so check the time of year you're thinking of going, but it's mostly warm and sunny between May and August.

8. Crete, Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This large island is known for its year-round sunshine and reliable weather. It's full of glorious beaches and pretty sea-view nature spots - and it has ancient ruins to explore for those who want to get their history and culture hats on.

9. Antalya, Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkey is known for its reliable sunny weather, even during the shoulder season, and Antalya is the place to go if you want luxury and relaxation. It is packed with beaches and luxury hotels to kick back in - and even has waterfalls, museums and cultural attractions to explore on your out-and-about days.

10. Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sri Lanka is known for its cultural and historical attractions, its wildlife, and its many beaches. Off the Indian Ocean, it has a warm and sunny climate - however, it does experience two rainy seasons in the year, one between October and January and one from May to August, so it's best to avoid those months if you don't want to get wet.

11. Barbados, Caribbean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An island that is known for its beaches, you'll have no shortage of sunbathing opportunities in Barbados. The best time to visit is between mid-December and mid-April - during this time you'll get the driest weather and most sun. Expect soft beaches, blue waters, lush greenery and lots of food and drink.

12. South of France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you visit during the colder parts of the year, you're likely to still get some sun in the South of France. Head to Nice for typical Riviera relaxing, St Tropez for some luxury, Cannes for pretty architecture, Provence for a cute and so beautiful little French village (and a whole lot of delicious wine) or Monaco for a touch of glam.

13. Mauritius

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In sunny Mauritius, you'll have no shortage of soft, white beaches and bright blue waters. If you're looking for a relaxing tropical holiday, it's packed with luxury hotels and resorts, but there's so much more than that. Delicious food, water activities, hiking and nature sports - and there's even a botanical garden. Skip January to March as it's cyclone season, but otherwise, the weather's pretty good all year round.

14. Slovenia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An underrated European destination, Slovenia boasts lovely sunny weather and gorgeous nature spots - both green and blue. Don't miss their shining Lake Bled or the country's many beautiful rivers. If you want the best weather, head there during the summer months - it's still Europe, after all...

15. Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marrakech is pretty reliable for sun throughout the year. You will of course find different temperatures and some rainfall at points, but on the whole, it's relatively consistent. With plenty of luxury hotels, spas and beach clubs, there's always somewhere to relax in the sun. Or you could head out and see the sights, but just be sure to time your excursions during the cooler parts of the day.

16. Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia is of course famed for its very sunny weather. It's home to countless beaches, deserts and of the Outback - plus many rainforests. It's somewhere you definitely can't do in one go, but its top destinations are Melbourne, Cairns and, of course, Sydney. Each place has a different climate during different times of the year, so be sure to check the rain forecast before you book!

17. Thailand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thailand is known for its pretty islands, sunny beaches and blue waters. Visit Phuket for diverse beaches (although skip rainy September and October), Chiang Mai for mountains, caves and waterfalls, or Ko Samui for luxurious beach resorts, tropical backdrops and fun water sports.

18. Madeira, Portugal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madeira is known for being sunny year-round, but plan your visit from April to December if you want to see a lot of sun. With colourful architecture, blue waters and volcanic elements, there's always something to look at. Go here if you want a European destination that feels like a tropical getaway.

19. Medellín, Columbia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not get the hottest weather, but Medellín's pleasant year-round weather has gained it the moniker the City of Eternal Spring. If you want the best weather, visit between June and August, but you'll be pleasantly surprised throughout the rest of the year too. It's known for its buildings and museums, so one for those who want a city break.

20. Langkawi, Malaysia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Langkawi is known for its beautiful sandy beaches, lush greenery and affordable living. You'll get the best weather between November and April, and it's probably best to avoid it during June and July when you could experience some rain. Go if you want a lush island holiday without too much spending money.

21. Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bustling city that'll give you as much heat as it does noise. If you want a buzzing city centre holiday full of energy, with the opportunity for sightseeing and beach-going alike, this is for you. The fast-paced city is surprisingly relaxing with its beige beaches and blue shores - and you'll get some of the best seafood you can find in the country. Don't miss the Islamic/Renaissance-style Taj Mahal Palace or the historical Gateway of India. Skip monsoon season from June to September.

22. Costa Rica, Caribbean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Costa Rica is all about lush rainforests, interesting and colourful wildlife and slow-paced beach life. This volcanic island has so much to see - and the beaches aren't bad either. The two sides of the island have quite different weather, so visit the Pacific Coast between December and April and the Caribbean side between March and September.

23. French Polynesia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French Polynesia is perhaps one of the most wish-listed holiday destinations in the world, with countless luxury resorts boasting enviable overwater bungalows. The area is known for its intimate islands, white beaches and blue waters. Visit between June and August for the best weather.

24. Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Galapagos Islands are, of course, known for their tropical, colourful and very interesting wildlife. It's a good destination to visit if you want to explore nature (green, blue and animalic) and if you want to do a bit of historical sightseeing - so give it a miss if you'd prefer just beaches. Visit December to May for the best snorkelling and diving conditions.

25. Sardinia, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sardinia is known to have pretty reliable sunny weather even in the shoulder season. It boasts gorgeous sandy white beaches lined with beautiful rocky cliffs and patches of greenery - and of course some of the brightest blue waters in Europe. Don't miss the cuisine here, with unique pastas and wholesome meat dishes on most menus.

26. Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visit this famous energetic city if you want a city centre break lined with beautiful beaches, mountains and greenery. Visit the famous Copacabana Beach for a buzzing hub or take a ride in the cable car for great views of the city. Don't miss the Parque Nacional da Tijuca for a tropical jungle treat.

27. St Lucia, Caribbean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

St Lucia is known for its green mountainous backdrop and beautiful beaches. It has so many fascinating nature spots to visit - the Sulphur Springs and Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens & Mineral Baths, as well as its many rainforests. Visit between February and May for the best weather.

28. Cape Town, South Africa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A coming together of city and nature, there's plenty to see in sunny Cape Town. Visit between December and March for the warmest weather and clearest skies. Don't miss the famous Table Mountain which gives you a view of the city and the Stellenbosch wine region for an exploration into their delicious exports.

29. Las Vegas, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to its desert location, Las Vegas is sunny pretty much all year round. With a whole spectrum of five-star hotels, it's somewhere to go if you want a bit of luxury, with an all-day, all-night buzzing energy around you. Relax by the pool for some chill time or head out to the energetic bars and casinos for some fun.

30. Cape Verde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cape Verde is one of the most popular winter sun destinations, with January temperatures only a few degrees lower than the warm 30-degree norms of the summer months. It's made up of a few different islands, which will offer you everything from cultured cityscapes to buzzing eateries and lively beaches.

31. Ibiza, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ibiza is so much more than just beach clubs and nights out. It's lined with gorgeous beaches and has beautiful little towns to explore if you want a day out - you can even find a few museums if you want to get some culture in. Visit between May and September for the best weather, but it's pretty sunny year-round.

32. Key West, Florida, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sunshine State itself, Florida is known for its sunny weather. December to May is the best time to visit for the most sunny weather, as there is a rainy season in the summer. Key West will give you colourful architecture, a tropical feel and high energy in the streets and on the beaches.