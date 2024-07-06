Pippa Middleton's lemon yellow dress and comfy take on heels at Wimbledon was an outfit that's really stood the test of time

Pippa Middleton once wore a sensational lemon yellow dress and block heeled sandals to Wimbledon and this is a look that really stands the test of time.

If you don’t know what to wear to Wimbledon - or any other upcoming events for that matter - then you can’t go far wrong with a gorgeous pastel dress or jumpsuit. Sage greens, soothing blues and petal pinks are always failsafe tones for occasion wear outfits this time of year and we certainly have a few pastel items in our summer capsule wardrobe. One colour that might seem a little harder to wear is pastel yellow, but Pippa Middleton’s lemon yellow dress at Wimbledon 2019 showed that this is a sensational seasonal colour.

She attended Day 11 of the championships with her husband James Matthews and wore a Ganni wrap dress covered all over with a fun sunflower-esque pattern. The background fabric appeared to be an even paler yellow or off-white and the gaps in between each lemon-yellow sunflower also resembled petals.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

Shop Lemon Yellow

Boden Jersey Midi Dress £70 at Boden This is a great daytime dress for the season, with waistline ruching and handy pockets. The jersey material is comfortable with stretch in it and the pattern immediately draws the eye. With a denim jacket and white trainers, you can create a beautiful relaxed outfit in moments. Ghost Ivy Midi Dress £129 at John Lewis If you're looking for a yellow dress that you can wear to everything from weddings to garden parties then this might just be it. The Ivy dress is made from satin back crepe with subtle wrap detailing on the bodice and a waist belt. The skirt is bias cut and this would look sensational with block heel sandals or espadrilles for an event. Karen Millen Yellow Top Was £89, Now £36 at Karen Millen Perfect styled with white linen trousers or blue jeans, this pale yellow blouse is a lovely piece for summer. It has a fitted waist and short angel sleeves that give it a feminine edge, as well as a semi open back with a tie detail. This piece is a lovely way to add some yellow into your clothing collection.

Shop Block Heels

Whistles Emerson Sandals £159 at Whistles Metallic shades are far more versatile than you might imagine and these gold block heel sandals are lovely for a daytime outing or special occasion. They have an open-toe design with an ankle strap to help keep them secure on your feet. Jones Bootmaker Sandals £89 at M&S These classic white sandals have a low block heel and an ankle strap that features discreet elastic for extra comfort. They're crafted from durable leather with a leather insole and the neutral shade means you can effortlessly style them with so many other colours. AJVANI Block Heel Sandals £29.99 at Amazon These affordable block heel sandals are a brilliant item to have in your wardrobe for those days when a stiletto or wedge just isn't for you. They come in a range of other colours including bright tones and metallics and can be paired with dresses, jumpsuits and co-ords.

From afar Pippa’s dress looked almost like a pastel yellow dress with black polka dots and it’s only up close that you can fully appreciate the intricacy of this stunning piece. The soft yellow colour couldn’t have been more beautiful and it’s clearly one of her favourite pastel tones as Pippa Middleton wore a very similar shade of dress to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation last year.

Her Wimbledon Ganni dress was a wrap design with short sleeves and it tied securely at the side to give the front its beautiful sweeping shape. The minimal collar on the V-neckline was a lovely additional detail that added structure to the floaty dress. Pippa went for timeless, neutral accessories to contrast with the more playful pattern of her dress and carried white crossbody bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

This appeared to be beaded and had a flower design on the flapover detail, though the block colour meant this was relatively subtle and didn’t overwhelm the rest of her outfit. She added a pair of sandals which were a comfy take on heels as they had a sturdy block heel rather than the stilettos we often see her wear to big events.

Pippa’s shoes were also white and had a secure strap running over her toes and across the top of her foot, as well as a slingback detail. Her mother Carole Middleton is also a big fan of block heels for Wimbledon and with more surface area in contact with the ground for more stability, they are a clever choice if you’re going to be walking around all day but don’t want to wear your best white trainers.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

To help protect her eyes in the July sunshine, Pippa wore tortoiseshell sunglasses and her yellow floral stud earrings coordinated perfectly with her dress. It was a fabulous outfit for Wimbledon and one that has got us convinced to wear more lemon yellow.

The Princess of Wales’s sister wore the same shade of dress last year to Wimbledon. She was spotted watching the tennis in a £350 Luisa Kelsey Balmoral Dress which had puffed sleeves, a Broderie Anglaise pattern and button-up front. She certainly seems to love the yellow pieces in her wardrobe and we can’t help hoping that Pippa will be at Wimbledon again this year in another equally elegant outfit.