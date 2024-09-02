Pippa Middleton’s tailored coat with cut-out illusion proves why your outerwear should be the focus of your autumn style

Pippa Middleton’s tailored blue coat with a cut-out illusion proves why your outerwear should be the focus of your autumn style.

With the weather starting to take a more autumnal turn in the UK it’s no surprise that we’re starting to put together our autumn capsule wardrobe and that means plenty of layering items and boots will be brought back into our style rotation. So many pieces are tried and tested staples for this time of year, however if you’re looking for more inspiration you need look no further than Pippa Middleton. The Princess of Wales’s sister knows how to nail seasonal style and we’re still entranced by her illusion coat, shift dress and boot combination from November 2011.

Dressing up cosily for a trip out in London, Pippa was seen looking typically chic and opted for a blazer-esque tailored coat by Sara Berman. Blazers are a must-have in her and Kate’s wardrobes all year round and Pippa’s coat had a similarly tailored and smart feel to it.

(Image credit: Photo by Alex Moss/FilmMagic via Getty)

Recreate Pippa's Autumnal Style

Hobbs Skye Coat Was £299, Now £169 at John Lewis This gorgeous wool blend coat has all the tailored details we love in a blazer with the cosiness of a coat. It's reduced in the sale and is a deep navy blue, with beautiful lapels. Style with jeans, trousers or a dress and you'll look so sophisticated this autumn/winter. M&S Black Shift Dress £29.50 at M&S This is a simple piece that exudes elegance and can be layered over so many different tops and jumpers in the colder months to create totally different looks. It has a round neckline, classic fit and shorter length. Wear under a blazer-style coat like Pippa's to create a chic autumnal outfit. John Lewis Oaklee Boots £85 at John Lewis These are also available in navy blue and are crafted with a comfortable, stretchy suede upper. They have an elegant block heel and would look amazing worn with everything from jeans to a knitted jumper dress and tights.

Shop More Black Ankle Boots

M&S Block Heel Boot £65 at M&S A pair of black ankle boots is something we feel is a must-have for autumn/winter and these are so classic and easy to wear. They have a smart square toe, comfortable block heel and are made from durable leather. The faux zip at the back is a pretty touch, with functional zips either side. John Lewis Chelsea Boots £99 at John Lewis Chelsea boots are so timeless and these ones have a chunky block heel and rise higher up on your leg. They feature a chic rounded toe cap and would instantly dress up even the simplest autumnal outfit. Perfect for wearing, rain or shine, these will soon become your new wardrobe staple. Lilley Mabel Boots £19.99 at Amazon If you've been looking for an affordable pair of black ankle boots for the start of autumn then your search might just be over with these. They have a Chelsea Boot design to them, with the added twist of the crossover buckle details. These give them a modern feel and the boots are brilliant for slipping on as you head out the door.

It was a gorgeous royal blue tone which is the perfect alternative to a black or camel coat if you still want your outerwear to be incredibly neutral. The lapels were black which brought a beautiful level of contrast into the look and also gave the coat the illusion of it having cut-out details. This was a contemporary detail that worked well with the otherwise very classic silhouette of Pippa Middleton’s outfit. The pockets were also black, tying in with the lapels, and the coat fell to just above the hem of her dress.

The Princess of Wales’s sister is seen in midi dresses far more often nowadays but back in the early 2000s she was the Queen of the Sophisticated Mini Dress. This particular piece was so timeless, with its high, square neckline and had no pattern or adornments to it. If you’re a little unsure about wearing shorter dresses then choosing something as simple as this is a lovely way to do it in a subtle way, especially layered under a longer coat in the colder months.

(Image credit: Photo by SAV/FilmMagic via Getty)

Pippa chose to keep to just two colours with her autumnal outfit in 2011 and finished off her look with a pair of black opaque tights and black, suede ankle boots. Whilst our best white trainers have been our most-worn shoes of summer on cooler days, black boots are going to become most-worn as the weather gets colder and Pippa showed how easy they are to style.

A pair of black ankle boots can be worn to dress up your favourite blue jeans, or to accentuate the elevated feel of a flowy dress, skirt or tailored look. If heeled boots like Pippa’s aren’t for you, then flat designs are just as stunning and versatile. Pippa matched her black Modalu bag to her shoes and dress which is one of her favourite style tips and gave her outfit a sense of cohesion.

(Image credit: Photo by Alex Moss/FilmMagic via Getty)

She left her brunette tresses loose and wore a pair of dark sunglasses as she walked through the picturesque streets of South Kensington. This outfit was so pared-back and effective, with the coat really taking centre stage with its pop of blue. So often in autumn and winter our coat is what most people see of our outfit so it’s well worth investing in timeless pieces that will stand the test of time and add a real impact to your cold weather staples.