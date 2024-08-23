Pippa Middleton’s skinny jeans and black knee high boots are a sleek alternative to wide-leg jeans and ankle boots for the autumn.

Denim jeans are one of the most important staples to have in your collection thanks to their versatility. Once we’ve found the best jeans for your body type many of us also tend to pick up a few pairs in different washes and with the seasons changing soon, our darker blue pairs and black jeans will be part of our autumn capsule wardrobe. These shades are so popular this time of year and depending on the style of jeans you love, they look amazing tucked into knee high boots too - something Pippa Middleton proved a lot back in the 2010s. To this day we’re still huge fans of Pippa’s skinny jeans and black knee high boots that she wore for an outing in London in November 2012.

Just like the Princess of Wales, Pippa has long been a fan of skinny jeans and these ones were a smokey blue tone. The coolness of this shade meant they were slightly muted and this worked wonderfully well with the rest of the blue hues in her outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Recreate Pippa Middleton's Outfit

M&S Ivy High Waisted Jeans £32.50 at M&S These affordable skinny jeans are a beautiful indigo-blue shade that looks great with everything from neutrals to jewel tones. They're made from cotton-rich fabric, with a high-waisted fit and added stretch for extra comfort. Style with knee high boots to recreate Pippa Middleton's chic 2012 outfit. John Lewis Suede Boots £149 at John Lewis Elevate any look in moments with these sleek suede boots from John Lewis. They're unbelievably classic, with a comfy block heel, round toe and elasticated panel. They would look amazing with knitted dresses and satin skirts, as well as with blue or black jeans and your favourite shirt or jumper. Crew Clothing Jacket Was £225, Now £157.50 at Crew Clothing If you want to go all-out and recreate Pippa's look this autumn/winter then you might be tempted to invest in this stunning blue leather jacket. Currently reduced in the sale, this has a biker design and has two practical side pockets.

Shop More Boots For Autumn

John Lewis Knee High Boots £65 at John Lewis If you want a chic pair of knee high boots that are sure to elevate your autumn/winter looks then these are perfect. They have a softly pointed toe and stiletto heel, and are made from a stretchy faux-suede fabric. Wear them with everything from a midi dress to jeans to dress them up or down. Dune Knee High Boots £140 at M&S Made from sturdy leather, these boots have a mid-height block heel, elasticated side panels and croc-effect detailing too. The buckle is a glamorous touch and given how minimal the rest of the design is, these are so easy to style with your existing wardrobe favourites. Boden Knee High Boots £120 at Boden These knee high boots come in both this beautiful caramel hue and a timeless black colourway too. They have a comfy block heel and are crafted from a soft faux suede. Tuck into jeans like Pippa Middleton did in 2012 or wear with a flowing dress to create a special autumn look.

High waisted and streamlined, skinny jeans are so flattering if you’re looking for an elongating effect and this was accentuated even more by Pippa’s choice of a pair of knee high boots which she tucked the jeans into. When the weather takes a turn for the worse our best white trainers get swapped out as our ‘most worn shoes’ in favour of boots.

Ankle boots are always a popular choice but knee high boots are so chic and extra cosy as they cover a lot of your leg in fabric. Pippa Middleton has quite the collection of knee high boots and these ones are one of the most classic. They were plain black suede with a practical elasticated panel on the back and a slightly pointed toe.

The low block heel was a comfortable design detail that made them easy to walk around in all day, in contrast to stiletto heeled boots which often require a serious compromise on comfort.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

The combination of Pippa’s skinny jeans and black boots together was gorgeous and tucking in her jeans gave her outfit a very sleek, elegant silhouette. She coordinated her blue jeans and black boots with her slate blue Tory Burch leather jacket, light blue blouse and black Modalu bag. Keeping to a more pared-back colour palette is a great way to give your outfit a sophisticated, cohesive feel and Pippa’s autumnal London look is one that would also work in colder weather too.

Simply add a longline coat and a thick scarf over the top and switch the shirt for a jumper on really chilly days and a pair of skinny jeans and knee high boots will still do all the talking.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This combination was something of a uniform for Pippa at this time, as she had previously worn what looked to be the same boots and similar jeans in October 2012. On this occasion Pippa also tucked her jeans into her footwear and styled them with a longline blue top and a black blazer.

If you haven’t yet settled upon your favourite knee high boots then there’s never been a better time to seek out a great pair. We’ll certainly be taking some jeans and boots styling tips from Pippa when summer gives way to autumn.