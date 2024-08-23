Pippa Middleton’s skinny jeans and black knee high boots are a sleek alternative to wide-leg jeans and ankle boots
Pippa Middleton styled blue skinny jeans with black knee high boots tucked in back in 2012 and we love this chic autumnal combination
Pippa Middleton’s skinny jeans and black knee high boots are a sleek alternative to wide-leg jeans and ankle boots for the autumn.
Denim jeans are one of the most important staples to have in your collection thanks to their versatility. Once we’ve found the best jeans for your body type many of us also tend to pick up a few pairs in different washes and with the seasons changing soon, our darker blue pairs and black jeans will be part of our autumn capsule wardrobe. These shades are so popular this time of year and depending on the style of jeans you love, they look amazing tucked into knee high boots too - something Pippa Middleton proved a lot back in the 2010s. To this day we’re still huge fans of Pippa’s skinny jeans and black knee high boots that she wore for an outing in London in November 2012.
Just like the Princess of Wales, Pippa has long been a fan of skinny jeans and these ones were a smokey blue tone. The coolness of this shade meant they were slightly muted and this worked wonderfully well with the rest of the blue hues in her outfit.
Recreate Pippa Middleton's Outfit
These affordable skinny jeans are a beautiful indigo-blue shade that looks great with everything from neutrals to jewel tones. They're made from cotton-rich fabric, with a high-waisted fit and added stretch for extra comfort. Style with knee high boots to recreate Pippa Middleton's chic 2012 outfit.
Elevate any look in moments with these sleek suede boots from John Lewis. They're unbelievably classic, with a comfy block heel, round toe and elasticated panel. They would look amazing with knitted dresses and satin skirts, as well as with blue or black jeans and your favourite shirt or jumper.
Shop More Boots For Autumn
If you want a chic pair of knee high boots that are sure to elevate your autumn/winter looks then these are perfect. They have a softly pointed toe and stiletto heel, and are made from a stretchy faux-suede fabric. Wear them with everything from a midi dress to jeans to dress them up or down.
Made from sturdy leather, these boots have a mid-height block heel, elasticated side panels and croc-effect detailing too. The buckle is a glamorous touch and given how minimal the rest of the design is, these are so easy to style with your existing wardrobe favourites.
High waisted and streamlined, skinny jeans are so flattering if you’re looking for an elongating effect and this was accentuated even more by Pippa’s choice of a pair of knee high boots which she tucked the jeans into. When the weather takes a turn for the worse our best white trainers get swapped out as our ‘most worn shoes’ in favour of boots.
Ankle boots are always a popular choice but knee high boots are so chic and extra cosy as they cover a lot of your leg in fabric. Pippa Middleton has quite the collection of knee high boots and these ones are one of the most classic. They were plain black suede with a practical elasticated panel on the back and a slightly pointed toe.
The low block heel was a comfortable design detail that made them easy to walk around in all day, in contrast to stiletto heeled boots which often require a serious compromise on comfort.
The combination of Pippa’s skinny jeans and black boots together was gorgeous and tucking in her jeans gave her outfit a very sleek, elegant silhouette. She coordinated her blue jeans and black boots with her slate blue Tory Burch leather jacket, light blue blouse and black Modalu bag. Keeping to a more pared-back colour palette is a great way to give your outfit a sophisticated, cohesive feel and Pippa’s autumnal London look is one that would also work in colder weather too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Simply add a longline coat and a thick scarf over the top and switch the shirt for a jumper on really chilly days and a pair of skinny jeans and knee high boots will still do all the talking.
This combination was something of a uniform for Pippa at this time, as she had previously worn what looked to be the same boots and similar jeans in October 2012. On this occasion Pippa also tucked her jeans into her footwear and styled them with a longline blue top and a black blazer.
If you haven’t yet settled upon your favourite knee high boots then there’s never been a better time to seek out a great pair. We’ll certainly be taking some jeans and boots styling tips from Pippa when summer gives way to autumn.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
three rooms showing solutions of how to make a dark room brighter using lights, skylights and glass doors
Our experts are here with all kinds of tips and suggestions to ensure that your gloomy space feels bright and airy, even if it has no windows at all
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Katie Holmes glows in an autumnal colour palette wearing a vintage burgundy jumpsuit, tan tote bag and stylish black ballet flats
If you're wondering what colours you should be wearing for the cooler months this look will serve as some serious inspiration
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s knee high boots are a timeless staple we should all have in our collection ready for colder days
Pippa Middleton is a big fan of knee high boots and her tan pair from 2011 is such a versatile footwear choice as autumn approaches
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s leather dress is the unexpected royal style choice that we’ve never forgotten - and we want it as part of our autumn layering rotation
Duchess Sophie's leather dress was styled with a burgundy jumper underneath in 2022 and it's a look we're still inspired by
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s edgy leather jacket and half-up half-down hairstyle deserve to make an autumn comeback
Duchess Sophie styled a collarless leather jacket with a half-up half-down hairstyle in 2017 and it's a winning autumn combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s leopard print top, skinny jeans and gold ballet flats was a surprisingly wearable combination that has us excited for autumn
Pippa Middleton proved leopard print is more versatile than you think when she styled a shirt with blue jeans and gold shoes in 2011
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle is all about the accessories in Colombia - her chic sunhat and comfy block heels are on our end-of-summer wish-list
Meghan Markle's sunhat and block heel sandals took her already stunning outfit to new heights and they're such wardrobe staples
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Move over jeans, Pippa Middleton’s denim dress is still the perfect alternative to wear on these sunny late summer days
Pippa Middleton wore a sensational denim dress in 2011 and it's such a versatile look we can all recreate in this summer weather
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle stuns in bronze shirt and satin wide leg trousers in Colombia - we’re adding metallic shades into our style rotation
Meghan Markle's bronze shirt and wide leg trousers were a stunning smart-casual combination and we're taking a lot of inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie takes to the seas in chic alternative to trainers - we all need these comfy and stylish shoes in our collection
Duchess Sophie has a new favourite footwear choice and her espadrille flats are the perfect shoes for summer outings
By Emma Shacklock Published