Pippa Middleton's red mini dress, matching ballet flats and wicker handbag combination was just so picnic chic
Pippa has left us heart-eyed with so many of her gorgeous style moments over the years
Pippa Middleton's A-line red mini dress with matching ballet flats and gorgeous wicker handbag was a look that radiated summer in the most vibrant way.
In pictures taken way back in 2012, the Princess of Wales's younger sister can be seen stepping out in New York City for an event, being snapped by photographers in her striking September outfit.
And despite the fact that Pippa wore the look over a decade ago, we can't help but notice how much every element of the outfit adhere to 2024 summer fashion trends.
Be Inspired By Pippa's Look
This timeless and elegant Zara piece offers an A-line and puffed sleeve design similar to Pippa's - at £35.99 it's a bold red bargain that would make a versatile addition to any capsule summer wardrobe.
This pair of cherry red pumps by H&M are an incredibly affordable way to jump on the ballet flat trend that is back in a big way for summer - but be quick, they're selling fast.
With ballet flats back in a big way this year along with and bold reds being one of the major colour trends of the year, Pippa's mini dress with coordinating pumps has got us keen to copy.
Of course, wicker handbags are a summer classic that make an appearance year after year - and we're particularly jealous of Pippa's picnic chic piece with a crisp white top handle by Kate Spade.
Keeping accessories super summery but minimalistic for the vibrant ensemble, Pippa opted for a pair of large-framed sunglasses with chic dark lenses - a style that will never not be amongst key sunglasses trends.
Pippa, who now shares children Arthur, Grace and Rose with husband James Matthews, wore the same wicker Kate Spade piece numerous times during this particular trip to New York.
Going strong with colour in another look during the visit, Pippa opted for a pair of coral skinny jeans and added elevation with a pair of caramel-toned wedge heels.
Adding a pop of fresh blue, she incorporated a relaxed-looking and loose-fitting cerulean blouse with ultra feminine frill detail around the collar.
Proving that packing one statement handbag can be enough to accessorise with style during a trip away, Pippa held her Kate Spade wicker piece once again, carrying the top handle bag as she strutted through the streets of Manhattan.
